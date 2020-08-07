5 day mission to move 3000t dragline 5km

BHP moved its massive Dragline 18 from Horse Pit to Heyford Pit at Cavil Ridge Mine. It took five days to move 5.3km.

A FIVE day mission to move a 3000 tonne dragline just more than 5km is complete.

Caval Ridge’s Dragline 18 was moved from Horse Pit to Heyford Pit and crossed the Peak Downs Highway in the process.

Caval Ridge Mine general manager Brad Prytherch said the relocation was slow and steady with the dragline moving up to 100m an hour.

Dragline operational crews worked day and night with dozers, a cable tractor and cable truck, cable boat, sleds, high voltage electricians and civil earthworks equipment to move the equipment.

The move impacted traffic on the Peak Downs Highway as it “walked” across the road.

A BHP spokesman said sand and high-quality road base was laid down over the highway.

This was formed into a sort of bridge to protect the road’s surface.

Detours were in place during the move and the sediment was moved shortly after.