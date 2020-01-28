Menu
Rockhampton Regional Council launched a discounted dog vaccination and microchipping voucher program for those struggling financially.
News

5 dogs declared dangerous as council cracks down on regos

vanessa jarrett
, vanesssa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
28th Jan 2020 11:45 AM
FIVE dogs were declared ‘dangerous’ across Rockhampton in November and December and 144 animal infringements were issued as local laws officers cracked down on the region’s dog population.

Officers visited hundreds of properties throughout November, checking for dogs and if they were registered with Rockhampton Regional Council.

In Berserker, 3472 properties were attended with 681 registered dogs at the time of inspection.

Verbal warnings were issued to 265 residents along with 45 compliance notices and 1,058 visitor advices.

Four dogs were impounded as a result.

In Frenchville, 77 properties were inspecting with 27 dogs registered resulting in 14 verbal warnings and four infringements issued.

Norman Gardens had 115 properties inspected, with 13 dogs registered, 26 visitor advices issued and 14 infringements. Gracemere had 139 properties inspected with 14 verbal warnings and six infringements issued.

As a whole, 282 new dogs were registered in November, bringing the total of new registrations for the financial year to date (as of November) to 1911.

In November 219 dog registrations were renewed and 127 were renewed in December.

At the end of December, RRC’s local laws unit also approved 192 vaccinations and 102 microchips through the discounted program.

dog inspections dog registrations planning and regulatory committee rockhampton regional council meeting
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

