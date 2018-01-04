5 fun holiday activities for this week

ARTS & CRAFTS: An art session will be held at Rocky Art Gallery.

THE Morning Bulletin has found five fun activities for families to enjoy this week.

1- Creative Kids: Summer Art Sessions will be run on Friday January 5 from 9am to 12.30pm at Rockhampton Art Gallery. Games and art activities will give parents and children a fun and interactive bonding experience. $10 per parent and child and $10 per additional child. Price includes materials, qualified arts educator and a complimentary tea or coffee from the cafe.

2- Frenchville Netball Club 2018 Registration at the Frenchville Netball Club, all day Thursday January 4.

3- Dads Read at Rockhampton Regional Library Saturday 10-11am. A free day with storytime events and activities to encourage dads to get reading with their children.

4- 2018 Vision & Visualisation Class Thursday January 4 6:30-8pm at Ambitionz Rockhampton. Get the new year off to a great start with the launch of Xanadu Yoga, goal planning and visual meditation. $15 (cash only). Includes a journal and pen for the goal planning session.Bring (if you have/want to): yoga mat, cushion for comfort.

5- RRR Nudie (no technology) Run Thursday January 4 5:30-8:30pm at at Sir Raymond Huish Drive. A 5k running event that doesn't allow any technology including watches, phones, sensors. This is a fun event aimed at getting runners to feel their tempo better without the dsitraction of technology.