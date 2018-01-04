5 hit movies screening in Rocky now

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Hector and Miguel in a scene from the movie Coco. Supplied by Disney/Pixar.

FAMILY movies have taken over these school holidays.

Brandon Maloney from Birch Carol and Coyle North Rockhampton said families have a variety of movies to choose from for everyone to enjoy.

He said Coco and Ferdinand were the two big animated releases for this school holidays season.

They have the same demographic of a recent family flick Moana, which was released in 2016.

Jumanji has been one of the most popular releases with the response to the reboot being "insane”.

Brandon said teenagers will enjoy Pitch Perfect 3, the third and possibly final instalment in the franchise, which was released on New Year's Day.

He said the latest Disney Pixar film, Coco, was not just for the kids but also for the parents as well.

"Mums and dads can fully enjoy those movies because some of the jokes are written for adults and go over the kids' heads,” Brandon said.

Michelle Williams in a scene from the movie All The Money in The World. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

Yesterday saw the release of a more serious film for the adults, All the Money in the World which stars Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg and Christopher Plummer.

SCHOOL HOLIDAY FILM FAVOURITES

1. Pitch Perfect 3

Release Date:01/01/2018

Running Time: 93 mins

Director: Trish Sie

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Elizabeth Banks, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose

2. Jumanji

Release Date: 26/12/2017

Running Time: 119 mins

Director: Jake Kasdan

Cast: Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Bobby Cannavale

3. All the Money in the World

Release Date: 04/01/2018

Running Time: 132 mins

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams

4. Coco

Release Date: 26/12/2017

Running Time: 105 mins

Director: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

Cast: Benjamin Bratt, Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Renee Victor

5. Paddington 2

Release Date: 21/12/2017

Running Time: 102 mins

Director: Paul King

Cast: Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Peter Capaldi.