5 hit movies screening in Rocky now

FAMILY movies have taken over these school holidays.
Brandon Maloney from Birch Carol and Coyle North Rockhampton said families have a variety of movies to choose from for everyone to enjoy.
He said Coco and Ferdinand were the two big animated releases for this school holidays season.
They have the same demographic of a recent family flick Moana, which was released in 2016.
Jumanji has been one of the most popular releases with the response to the reboot being "insane”.
Brandon said teenagers will enjoy Pitch Perfect 3, the third and possibly final instalment in the franchise, which was released on New Year's Day.
He said the latest Disney Pixar film, Coco, was not just for the kids but also for the parents as well.
"Mums and dads can fully enjoy those movies because some of the jokes are written for adults and go over the kids' heads,” Brandon said.
Yesterday saw the release of a more serious film for the adults, All the Money in the World which stars Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg and Christopher Plummer.
SCHOOL HOLIDAY FILM FAVOURITES
1. Pitch Perfect 3
Release Date:01/01/2018
Running Time: 93 mins
Director: Trish Sie
Cast: Anna Kendrick, Elizabeth Banks, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose
2. Jumanji
Release Date: 26/12/2017
Running Time: 119 mins
Director: Jake Kasdan
Cast: Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Bobby Cannavale
3. All the Money in the World
Release Date: 04/01/2018
Running Time: 132 mins
Director: Ridley Scott
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams
4. Coco
Release Date: 26/12/2017
Running Time: 105 mins
Director: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
Cast: Benjamin Bratt, Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Renee Victor
5. Paddington 2
Release Date: 21/12/2017
Running Time: 102 mins
Director: Paul King
Cast: Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Peter Capaldi.