26°
News

5 major drug hauls Rocky police have cracked in past 12 months

Matty Holdsworth
| 19th Jun 2017 1:18 PM Updated: 1:31 PM
CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey with 4.5 grams of the drug ice seized.
CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey with 4.5 grams of the drug ice seized. Campbell Gellie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MILLIONS of dollars in drug money have been wiped off Rockhampton and Central Queensland streets thanks to our local police force.

Just this weekend, a further $37,000 and 65 grams of ice (worth $10,000) has seized by police after it was hidden in CQ bushland.

Here are five major drug busts in the Capricornia District in the past year.

 

Det Ser Const James Verney with drugs and cash found on Bowlin Rd
Det Ser Const James Verney with drugs and cash found on Bowlin Rd Luke Thomson ROK190617Ldrugs3

'Main players' taken out of Rocky's drug scene in $500,000 wipeout

AN eight-month police operation, involving officers going undercover, has led to a series of arrests which authorities say has put a significant dent in Rockhampton's drug scene.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said the operation began in July last year and closed with the arrests of four of the "main players".

In total 10 people have been charged.

They face a total of 67 charges, including supplying and trafficking drugs.

Det Insp Shadlow said over 1kg of ice was seized, as well as 600 grams of cocaine and 9kg of cannabis.

Dululu drug bust worth $400,000

Rockhampton police will allege the drugs were uncovered as part of an RBT when they stopped a vehicle along the Leichhardt Highway, near Dululu.

It's alleged the search located about 1kg of ice, nearly 8kgs of cannabis and 135g of cocaine.

 

Thousands of dollars of drugs seized.
Thousands of dollars of drugs seized. Melanie Plane

60-year-old caught with 2 grams of meth

A PRISON is no place to celebrate your 60th.

But it's what Gregory Lea Lowien will have to settle for, with a conviction for drug possession the only stain on his previously "unblemished" criminal history.

Lowien was not the typical drug user, turning to methamphetamine at the age of 58.

Just three days shy of his 60th birthday, Lowien pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton to possession of dangerous drugs in excess of 2g.

Easter ICE bust sees four Rockhampton men charged

FORGET chocolate, ICE was the drug of choice for four Rockhampton men over the Easter weekend last year.

Four men are due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court last year after they were charged by police in relation to drug matters over the Easter break.

On March 25, police charged two men at Parkhurst aged 21 and 27.

 

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey with $10,400 and steroids that were seized in a raid this morning. The steroids were cunningly hidden in a coke can with a hidden compartment. Photo Kirsten Cunningham / The Observer
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey with $10,400 and steroids that were seized in a raid this morning. The steroids were cunningly hidden in a coke can with a hidden compartment. Photo Kirsten Cunningham / The Observer Kirsten Cunningham GLA240914DRUG

19kgs of 'bush' cannabis found in CQ property

CLOSE to 19kgs of "bush cannabis" worth $100,000 found in thick scrub at a Hidden Valley property in May last year landed three people in Rockhampton District Court on Monday.

William Harry Frederick Pratt, 41 James Fitzroy Hutton, 48 and Olivia Kate Kerris, 24 were caught "red handed" and each pleaded guilty to one count of producing dangerous drugs with an aggravating feature after the May 2015 search warrant.

The court heard the stash was a "chance discovery", "virtually untraceable" and otherwise would have gone undetected but for police attending the property to search for unlawful weapons.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Drug bust update: Police reveal how monster stash was hidden

Drug bust update: Police reveal how monster stash was hidden

Everyday household item used to bury stash, police say.

Small business sends SOS message to our MPs

Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser.

The barometer is swinging dangerously close to the survival line

UPDATE: Drunk driver ploughs into poles on Cap Hwy

Authorities on way to scene

When is a coffee not a coffee?

Two Professors co-owner Rory Cremin.

The Monday blue fix or dental nightmare?

Local Partners

BIG READ: Rocky performer reflects on the role of a lifetime

Amanda Hock sat down with The Morning Bulletin to discuss turning green, finding love on stage and taking on her toughest role.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

$450K boost for stunning Mt Archer peak makeover

View of Rockhamton from Mount Archer.

Mount Archer's untapped potential is about to be unleashed

Death-defying illusions will stun Rocky audiences

Eclipse: The Dance and Illusion Spectacular will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Dance and magic take centre stage in this production

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Muppets on crack comedy on stage in Rocky this weekend

Lorriane Hanson with puppest Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Lucy the Slut and human actors Joshua Bloomfield and Emu Park's Travis Hock who will be featured in the production Avenue Q at the Pilbeam Theatre on June 17 and 18.

Porn, alcohol, sex, drugs all featured in show for adults

Alan Jones: Even with no pulse, still wants Abbott back

ALAN Jones was told he was “at the exit door” when doctors failed to find a pulse after the broadcaster was rushed to hospital last week.

Mad Max: Fury Road star reveals on-set feud

BLOW IT UP: Tom Hardy (Mad Max) strides over a Mercedes in an explosive scene from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron didn’t get along on the set of Mad Max

Alyssa Milano ‘millions in debt’

Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Charmed star accuses her ex-business manager of financial disaster.

A boy and a girl for Beyonce and Jay Z?

Singers Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, March 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A minor issue has kept the twins in hospital, TMZ claims

Pamela Anderson's love letter to Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Assange has won his battle against extradition to Sweden, which wanted to question him about a rape allegation. He has spent nearly five years inside the Embassy of Ecuador in London to avoid being sent to Sweden, which announced Friday that the investigation has been discontinued. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In a post titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”

'Breastfeeding in public illegal' says TV Yummy Mummy

Yummy Mummies Maria DiGeronimo, Lorinska Merrington, Jane Scandizzo and Rachel Watts.

“Breastfeeding in public is illegal. You just don’t do it.”

'King' Judah safe from The Voice's double elimination

Judah Kelly performs a Sam Smith hit on The Voice.

Laidley singer nails Sam Smith ballad in his best performance yet.

AFFORDABLE, SIZEABLE LOWSET BRICK

312 Blanchfield Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 2 2 Sold

This home is a must see, very deceiving from the front this is a massive comfortable family home. Positioned on a corner block of a quiet cul-de-sac your growing...

Returning $420 p/w and Renovated

1 and 2/113 Menzies Street, Park Avenue 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

Conveniently located, renovated interiors and a great rental return! Interested? Read on. Close to schools and shops this 2 x 2 bedroom duplex is perfect for the...

Peaceful 1 Acre Haven

54 Schlencker Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 4 $585,000

This beautiful lowset home sits in a quiet neighbourhood in Glenlee on just over a lovely 1 acre allotment. Imagine waking up every morning and breathe in that...

Spacious Duplex in Great Location!

1/9 Samson Crescent, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 3 2 2 $320,000

Enjoy your down time, inspect this spacious duplex and the benefits of living in a low maintenance property. • 3 Spacious Bedrooms. Main has ensuite and walkin...

Massive Home With 3 Living Areas

88 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $529,000

A magnificent executive style family home designed with large open areas finished beautifully with fans and air-conditioning throughout. You will appreciate all...

BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE. $249,000.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 Sold for...

This is a fantastic opportunity to complete this amazing home. All of the hard work has been done, finish the house off to your own needs and wants. Close to...

All the Work is DONE

174 Wooster Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity! This well presented lowset brick home would be perfect for the first home buyer or investor situated in Berserker, with only...

Walk to major shopping, Doctors, Restaurants

7 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

If you have been looking for a beautiful home with-in walking distance to major shopping centres, doctors, restaurants then this home is a must for you to Inspect.

Hard To Find Any Cheaper!

51 Cocoanut Point Drive, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land This is your opportunity to secure a large 760m2, beautifully located block ... Sold for...

This is your opportunity to secure a large 760m2, beautifully located block in Seaspray Resort Zilzie. Motivated vendor priced this block to sell and it won't last...

Renovators Delight!

5 Davidson Road, Cawarral 4702

House 4 1 $149,999

834m2 allotment located in Cawarral with a 4-bedroom home in need of renovations. • Walking distance to Cawarral State School, general store & pub • Lovely...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

'Monstrous' amount of people leaving CQ

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella Photo Contributed

3,500 reasons why we need a big project

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!