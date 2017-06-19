5 major drug hauls Rocky police have cracked in past 12 months

CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey with 4.5 grams of the drug ice seized.

MILLIONS of dollars in drug money have been wiped off Rockhampton and Central Queensland streets thanks to our local police force.

Just this weekend, a further $37,000 and 65 grams of ice (worth $10,000) has seized by police after it was hidden in CQ bushland.

Here are five major drug busts in the Capricornia District in the past year.

Det Ser Const James Verney with drugs and cash found on Bowlin Rd Luke Thomson ROK190617Ldrugs3

'Main players' taken out of Rocky's drug scene in $500,000 wipeout

AN eight-month police operation, involving officers going undercover, has led to a series of arrests which authorities say has put a significant dent in Rockhampton's drug scene.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said the operation began in July last year and closed with the arrests of four of the "main players".

In total 10 people have been charged.

They face a total of 67 charges, including supplying and trafficking drugs.

Det Insp Shadlow said over 1kg of ice was seized, as well as 600 grams of cocaine and 9kg of cannabis.

Dululu drug bust worth $400,000

Rockhampton police will allege the drugs were uncovered as part of an RBT when they stopped a vehicle along the Leichhardt Highway, near Dululu.

It's alleged the search located about 1kg of ice, nearly 8kgs of cannabis and 135g of cocaine.

Thousands of dollars of drugs seized. Melanie Plane

60-year-old caught with 2 grams of meth

A PRISON is no place to celebrate your 60th.

But it's what Gregory Lea Lowien will have to settle for, with a conviction for drug possession the only stain on his previously "unblemished" criminal history.

Lowien was not the typical drug user, turning to methamphetamine at the age of 58.

Just three days shy of his 60th birthday, Lowien pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton to possession of dangerous drugs in excess of 2g.

Easter ICE bust sees four Rockhampton men charged

FORGET chocolate, ICE was the drug of choice for four Rockhampton men over the Easter weekend last year.

Four men are due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court last year after they were charged by police in relation to drug matters over the Easter break.

On March 25, police charged two men at Parkhurst aged 21 and 27.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey with $10,400 and steroids that were seized in a raid this morning. The steroids were cunningly hidden in a coke can with a hidden compartment. Photo Kirsten Cunningham / The Observer Kirsten Cunningham GLA240914DRUG

19kgs of 'bush' cannabis found in CQ property

CLOSE to 19kgs of "bush cannabis" worth $100,000 found in thick scrub at a Hidden Valley property in May last year landed three people in Rockhampton District Court on Monday.

William Harry Frederick Pratt, 41 James Fitzroy Hutton, 48 and Olivia Kate Kerris, 24 were caught "red handed" and each pleaded guilty to one count of producing dangerous drugs with an aggravating feature after the May 2015 search warrant.

The court heard the stash was a "chance discovery", "virtually untraceable" and otherwise would have gone undetected but for police attending the property to search for unlawful weapons.