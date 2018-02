A Toyota camry was smashed in a two vehicle crash this morning at Biloela.

EMERGENCY services were called to a two vehicle crash at Biloela this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service received a call to the Callide St and Dawson Hwy intersection at 8.47am.

A QAS spokesperson said the crash involved five patients of which none suffered major injuries.

The Queensland Police Service also attended the scene.

"There is no oil, fuel or debris on the road, it's just a minor accident," a QPS spokesperson said.