Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GENERIC PHOTO: Swift water rescue in Splitters Creek on Heales Road Sharon.
GENERIC PHOTO: Swift water rescue in Splitters Creek on Heales Road Sharon. Mike Knott BUN220218SWIFT5
News

5 people rescued by water crews after cars swept into creek

Shayla Bulloch
by
2nd Apr 2018 6:32 AM

A GROUP of people had a close call in flood waters last night after the cars they were in were swept into a creek north of Yeppoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Kelly's Landing Rd at 7.55pm Sunday night to reports of vehicles sinking.

A spokesperson from QAS said three vehicles were swept into a creek at the isolated spot 22km north of Yeppoon.

Five people were rescued from the vehicles by Swift Water Rescue crews.

None of the people involved were taken to hospital.

Related Items

editors picks qas swift water rescue yeppoon accident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
My lifetime with Joel: Soulmate's tribute to CQ crash victim

My lifetime with Joel: Soulmate's tribute to CQ crash victim

News THEY knew each other a lifetime and started dating in Year 6, now Ludyfe North shares the untold story of beloved boyfriend, kickboxer & man with colourful past

Coast footy club freezing motor neuron disease in its tracks

Coast footy club freezing motor neuron disease in its tracks

News SWANNIES are taking the plunge for MND research

FLOOD WATCH: BoM issues warning for potential CQ flooding

FLOOD WATCH: BoM issues warning for potential CQ flooding

News EXPERTS said coastal catchments may be affected after heavy rainfall

  • 2nd Apr 2018 7:32 AM
Paramedics treat man after car slams into tree in Yeppoon

Paramedics treat man after car slams into tree in Yeppoon

News AMBULANCES were called to the late night crash near a Yeppoon beach

  • 2nd Apr 2018 6:42 AM

Local Partners