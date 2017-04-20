28°
5 steroid abusers that shocked CQ with crimes

Luke J Mortimer
Chloe Lyons
rossirby
, and rossirby | 20th Apr 2017 3:00 PM Updated: 3:52 PM

CENTRAL Queenslanders caught dabbling in or trafficking steroids have made some wacky choices.

But despite breaking the law, the public embarrassment when everyone hears about it and warnings of permanently shrivelled testicles, a minority of bodybuilders continue to jack themselves up.

A Rockhampton police officer is the latest Central Queenslander to be found out dabbling in the bodybuilder's drug of choice.

These are five Central Queenslanders that used or trafficked steroids that left our community shocked.

1. Joel Kelly

THEY were shrivelling words of warning for body builder Joel Kelly.

Magistrate Penelope Hay told the lad his use of steroids would likely "shrink your testicles".

Ouch! The visual imagery of shrinkage was too much for a few males seated in Gladstone Magistrates Court who winced after Kelly, 27, pleaded guilty to a series of charges involving possession of steroids and drugs.

Joel Michael Kelly Photo Facebook
Joel Michael Kelly Photo Facebook Contributed

Ms Hay did not mince her words.

"You are at increased risk of testicular cancer and shrinkage of your testicles," Ms Hay said.

"I say to young men taking steroids the only reason you are doing it is for vanity's sake."

Lawyer Jun Pepito told Ms Hay, Kelly used the drugs when earning a high disposable income while working in Gladstone.

However, Mr Pepito said all his money had since "gone down the drain" and Kelly needed to financially start all over again on the Gold Coast.

"His time here in Gladstone has been a learning curve, with all the money he earned he's now got nothing," he said.

Read full story here

2. Dylan Todd

A DRIVER feared for his life in a frightening midnight encounter when a Gladstone man behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry brandished a gun, yelling "Oi! F****head".

The driver, who said it looked like a revolver, ducked down and took evasive action, doing a u-turn to avoid being shot in the encounter at the intersection of Hanson Rd and Dawson Hwy.

The apparent gunman was Dylan James Todd, already charged by police after he, a learner driver, fled from officers late at night in his dad's Mitsubishi ute.

Dylan Todd has been jailed over going armed in public.
Dylan Todd has been jailed over going armed in public. Facebook

When arrested two days later police found a stash of steroids in Todd's undies. Three vials held testosterone, Trenbolone acetate and sustanon trenbolone, Todd saying he wrapped the steroids in clingwrap in case he went to prison.

With more than 50 criminal entries, Magistrate Geoff Clarke said Todd was living "a lawless life".

"It seems to me you are continuing on a life of crime," Mr Clarke said.

"You must realise it's a wasteful existence being sent to prison time and time again."

Todd later told police he was in a bad emotional state because he and his girlfriend broke up that day and he had panicked when he saw police.

Lawyer Jun Pepito said Todd, a roofer, used drugs since he was 18 but was trying to live healthily and was doing gym work when he appeared in court last year.

Read full story here

3. Trent Morris

ONE popular Central Queensland business owner accounted for a third of all steroids seized nationally in 2014, but he won't spend a day behind bars.

Gladstone health shop owner turned steroid trafficker Trent Ron Morris, 42, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton to a litany of drug charges, including trafficking and producing dangerous drugs, and possessing of drugs in excess of 5000 grams.

The maximum penalties for these offences range from 15 to 25 years.

Justice Duncan McMeekin gave him two years' in prison, suspended for three years.

"They're not aware young men have a fixation on building up their bodies and making them strong so they can perform in the sports and activities they follow, but this has to be done in a legal way," Justice McMeekin said.

The Australian Border Force and Gladstone police swooped on Morris' home and business and found him in possession of 6kgs of powdered steroids which he sourced from overseas.

Morris was 'trafficking' over a two-month period, which encompasses the time he began sending emails in attempts to purchase the drugs and when he received them.

The Gladstone Observer reported during the search police also found 130 vials of liquid and powder, more than $15,000 in cash and various electronic devices and production equipment.

Read full story here

 

4. Michael Ramm

STRUCK down by a case of "Thai tummy" and with a body building competition looming, a Central Queensland gym owner resorted to steroids.

It wasn't just bad timing but a bad decision - one that landed Michael Ramm in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in 2014.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said Ramm called police to a local motel just after 4am on April 28 because he thought someone was trying to break into his room.

When police arrived they found no intruder, but saw 17 vials and a number of syringes on a desk.

Snr Const Janes told the court there were 12 vials of testosterone, two of drostanolone and three of nandrolone.

Defence barrister Jeff Clarke said Ramm, a personal trainer and owner of two gyms, was preparing for a body building competition when he visited Thailand and got sick.

He said he went on a course of anabolic steroids to regain his muscle mass.

"He knows it was very foolish," Mr Clarke said.

"He thought he would be able to compete if he took these drugs."

Read full story here

5. ROCKHAMPTON cop Troy Richard Pryczek used bodybuilding to deal with the stresses of being a police officer, a court heard this week.

But he made a "stupid decision" and started experimenting with steroids after becoming immersed in the gym culture.

The 30-year-old Constable appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of a dangerous drug.

His police union defence lawyer, Troy Schmidt said Pryczek would work out for more than two hours a day, six days a week.

"This was an officer trying to deal with stress, who made a stupid decision," Mr Schmidt said.

He said in his work as an officer, Pryczek was exposed to much of the dark side of human life as he covered suicides, domestic assaults and horrific car crashes.

"He started experimenting and accepts his actions were wrong and illegal," Mr Schmidt said.

"He has been referred to a pschyologist to help him deal with the stresses of his work."

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Pryczek $800.

Read full story here

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

