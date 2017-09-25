5 things in CQ you haven't thought of doing these school holidays

SCENIC: Katrina Wallace's cliff-side creek at the Blackdown Tablelands is our Photo of the Week this week, with 64 likes. Congratulations Katrina!

SCENIC: Katrina Wallace's cliff-side creek at the Blackdown Tablelands is our Photo of the Week this week, with 64 likes. Congratulations Katrina! Katrina Wallace

1. CUDDLE a koala, hold a snake and hand feed friendly kangaroos and wallabies whilst you experience more than 350 fascinating native animals at Cooberrie Park Wildlife Retreat.

NEW FRIEND: Ryan Dabelstein at Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary's display. Contributed.

Only 15 minutes from Yeppoon, the park is a Central Queensland one of a kind that takes care of injured and sick animals including many endangered native animals including koalas, cassowaries, parrots and marsupials.

REPTILE RELATIONS: Krystal Seth, Layla Carnahan and Francis Smedley displaying reptiles from Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary. Contributed.

The park is equipped with a swimming pool and barbecue areas for a day out with the whole family.

Animal shows start at 1pm daily and the park is open 10am - 3pm everyday.

Steal a kiss and a cuddle from a koala, available every day at Cooberrie Park. Facebook

For more info visit http://www.cooberriepark.com.au/visitor-information/

2. Go back to 1899 and explore Rocky's Archer Park Rail Museum with a rolling-stock of exhibitions and history.

Kids can climb aboard restored passenger carriages and use the antique collectables on their fun day out.

Food will be on sale and entry is $5.50 per person.

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold their first family fun day for the year Archer Park Rail Museum

Open from 10am-1pm.

For more info visit http://www.qldrailheritage.com/archerpark/

3. Little ones will be spoiled for choice with a stellar line up of fun films at Event Cinemas these school holidays.

A choice of The Lego Ninjago Movie, The Emoji Move and Captain Underpants: The Epic First Movie are all in store and accompanied with a free arts and craft session where kids can use their creativity to the fullest.

Kids will be treated to an arts and craft session along with their movie these school holidays. Event Cinemas

This fun, affordable day out with the entire family is made easy with the Cinebuzz Family Pass

For screening times visit https://www.eventcinemas.com.au/Cinema/Rockhampton-North

4. Camp among the deep gorges and scenic waterfalls of Blackdown Tablelands these school holidays that are home to an abundance of ancient indigenous artwork.

blackdown tablelands Michael Szabo

As the traditional home of the Ghungalu people, the Blackdown Tableland National Park is a place of intense history and spectacular sights.

There are several walking tracks in the park which will allow you to discover unusual plant communities that thrive in the cooler, elevated climate - as well as lookouts and relics from the past.

Allanah Loch contributed this photo of Blackdown Tableland National Park. Photo Contributed Photo Contributed

Munall campground is the perfect place to pitch your tent for the night but make sure you book in advance.

For more info visit http://www.capricornholidays.com.au/destinations/dingo/attractions/blackdown-tableland-national-park

5. The newly reopened 4nd Battalion Memorial Swimming Pool North Rocky is ready for the influx of holiday makers coming into this hot school break.

Their Olympic swimming pool is back open with a new shade shelter and fun inflatables for the whole family.

Located on Berseker St North Rocky, the pool offers a rang of food and drinks as well as plenty of space for the kids to play.

Three new 10 metre high waterslides being constructed at the North Rockhampton's 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool. Rockhampton Regional Council

The pool's new slides are currently under construction and will be open soon.

For more info visit https://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/FacilitiesRecreation/Parks-Gardens-and-Recreation/Pools/42nd-Battalion-Memorial-Pool