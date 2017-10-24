29°
News

5 things in Rocky council today: Strelow's first since bombshell move

CAPTAIN'S PICK: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow
CAPTAIN'S PICK: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON Region Mayor Margaret Strelow is set to chair her first council meeting since she made her bombshell play official to seek a move into state politics.

Cr Strelow will take on CQ housing boss Barry O'Rourke as they vye to be Labor's candidate at the next Queensland election following Bill Byrne's decision to step down because of health reasons.

Items on today's council meeting agenda include:

  • Proposals for new boat ramps at Port Alma;
  • Proposed international travel to China in November;
  • An action plan for inland Queensland roads;
  • Membership of The Morning Bulletin's Fitzroy Club; and
  • In closed session, acquistion of land for road and drainage purposes at Parkhurst.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
2100 CQ jobs in limbo as State and Feds fight over $130m

2100 CQ jobs in limbo as State and Feds fight over $130m

THE potential for 2100 jobs in central Queensland is in limbo as Australia's and Queensland's leaders fight over $130 million.

premium_icon Former Bronco to run for the seat of Rockhampton

I’m terrified to go to a large sporting event, and a new study shows I’m right: I should be afraid.

One Nation understood to have preselected former NRL player

Elderly couple caught stealing from Reject Shop

The couple were struggling financially when they took $160 of goods

The couple were struggling financially when they took $160 of goods

Rocky ice man's cool idea gets global lift-off

FLYING HIGH: Ben Rogers (right) and Business Partner Damian Latcham.

Ben Rogers lands huge deal with Virgin Airways

Local Partners