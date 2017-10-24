5 things in Rocky council today: Strelow's first since bombshell move

ROCKHAMPTON Region Mayor Margaret Strelow is set to chair her first council meeting since she made her bombshell play official to seek a move into state politics.
Cr Strelow will take on CQ housing boss Barry O'Rourke as they vye to be Labor's candidate at the next Queensland election following Bill Byrne's decision to step down because of health reasons.
Items on today's council meeting agenda include:
- Proposals for new boat ramps at Port Alma;
- Proposed international travel to China in November;
- An action plan for inland Queensland roads;
- Membership of The Morning Bulletin's Fitzroy Club; and
- In closed session, acquistion of land for road and drainage purposes at Parkhurst.