HOLIDAY GUIDE: 5 things to do in CQ

FAMILY FUN: Steal a kiss and a cuddle from a koala, available every day at Cooberrie Park.

Mount Archer walk

From the Mount Archer National Park summit on Pilbeam Drive in North Rockhampton, enjoy the views of Rockhampton city, deeply incised valleys, dry rainforests, fleeting glimpses of forest inhabitants and feasting cockatoos.

You can take walks from 500 metres to 14km in length and explore as much or little as you like.

Pitch Perfect 3 release

You'll be "pitch slapped" when Pitch Perfect 3 rolls into Birch Carol and Coyle North Rockhampton on January 1.

The third instalment in the franchise follows the Bellas after their win at the world championship. , After separating, they reunite for one last singing competition at an overseas tour but face a group who uses both instruments and voices.

Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary

You can enjoy a day with the friendly creatures. Pet, feed and interact with kangaroos, koalas, possums, birds, snakes, reptiles and a whole lot more.

Located on 9 Stones Road in Yeppoon and open seven days a week from 10am to 3pm, Cooberrie Park is sure to brighten your day.

Adults 15 years and over cost $30, children 14 years and under are $15 and under three year olds are free.

Mount Morgan TMC Tours

Mount Morgan Guided TMC Tours will take you through the historic mining town, Mount Morgan and its famous heritage listed gold mine.

You will also have the opportunity to view dinosaur footprints found in Mount Morgan.

Discover the historic township which is right in our backyard.

The tour cost is $28.00 per person, concessions are $25.00 per person and children between 5 and 15 years of age cost $14 person.

Contact (07) 4938 1823 for more booking information.

Friday night skating

A public skating session will be held every Friday night in the Exhibition Pavilion at Rockhampton Showgrounds from tomorrow at 7pm.

Music, games and skates for hire will all make it a night filled a fun family atmosphere.

The entry cost is $7 and $1 for a quad hire.