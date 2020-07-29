5 TO WATCH: St Brendan’s key players for Aaron Payne Cup

Hard-running forward Mitch Biddulph will be a key figure in St Brendan’s Aaron Payne Cup campaign in 2020. Picture: File.

Hard-running forward Mitch Biddulph will be a key figure in St Brendan’s Aaron Payne Cup campaign in 2020. Picture: File.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Quality in key positions will prove St Brendan's greatest strength in this year's Aaron Payne Cup campaign, according to coach Scott Minto.

St Brendan's will take on Ignatius Park at 11.45am today in Mackay, with the game to be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

Rockhampton's The Cathedral College will then host St Patrick's College at 3.30pm.

All matches from the Aaron Payne Cup and the Allan Langer Trophy, the symbols of schoolboy league supremacy in north and south Queensland respectively, will be livestreamed this year.

Minto said St Brendan's were ready to do, despite limited preparation due to COVID-19.

St Brendan’s coach Scott Minto: “The biggest thing for us is focusing on our performance.”

The team will be led by co-captains Peyton Jenkins and Jake Baigrie, two outstanding talents who are part of this year's QAS under-18 Emerging Origin squad.

"I'm getting excited. Everyone's worked really hard to get here," Minto said.

"The players are confident in what we're doing as a group. That's nine tenths of the law when you're coaching and when you're playing is knowing that everyone around you knows what their job is job is and we're well prepared in that regard.

"Our strength is that we have quality in our key positions, from Jye Marriott at fullback to Peyton Jenkins in the halves to a forward pack that's got plenty of footy in them.

"Ignatius Park will be a tough assignment but the biggest thing for us is focusing on our performance.

"We need to make sure we utilise our time with the footy, and make sure we're really enthusiastic and playing hard."

Here are Minto's five St Brendan's players to watch this campaign.

Peyton Jenkins (co-captain): Peyton brings experience to this year's team. Part of this year's QAS U18 Emerging Origin squad, he has a kicking game that would rival most Qld Cup/NRL kickers and will be looking to turn sides around as much as possible.

Co-captain and halfback Peyton Jenkins.

Jake Baigrie (co-captain): Also part of this year's QAS U18 Emerging Origin squad, Jake will be looking to make his mark in this year's competition. At 193cm he will be a handful to opposition teams on the edges this season.

Coby Williamson: Coby will be much better for the run after starring for the First XIII in 2019. Up against the toughest centre opponent in last year's APC final in Tyreece Woods, Coby held his own and didn't give him an inch, negating any attack they threw down his edge. At 90kg he will be more than a handful in 2020.

Coby Williamson is sure to be a handful for opposition teams. Picture: Evan Morgan

Ilami Buli: At 102kg Ilami will be linking out wider this season in the second row position. With plenty of ability to beat his man one on one, Ilami will make life difficult for opposition halves when he lines up to carry the ball this year.

Mitch Biddulph: Cut in the same mould as last year's lock forward Sam Strohfeldt, Mitch brings an exciting dimension to the forward pack this year. Shifting to his preferred position in the forwards he brings speed, energy and late feet to ruck area.

More stories

This will be closest Aaron Payne Cup yet: NRL legend

Ex-Capra teams up with TCC for Cup preparation

WATCH: Replay of Rocky Grammar v St Pat's