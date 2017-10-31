5 UFO sightings in Central Queensland skies

Documented evidence shows aliens have been visiting Central Queensland in living history. Pictured is an image from Elliott Dorman, who says he was visited by aliens and has the evidence to prove it.

AS HALLOWEEN celebrations get under way today, we've taken an extraterrestrial approach.

In light of all things creepy, we've compiled a list of reported "UFO sightings" from across the CQ region documented by Brisbane-based, non-profit association UFO Research Queensland Incorporated.

The association, established in 1956 to receive, research and record sightings.

They have been collecting reports of sightings since 1956, but only sightings from 1998 onwards are available electronically.

Photos, written documents and hand-drawn accounts, such as the ones below, detail the extraterrestrial activity in Central Queensland skies.

A Rockhampton man draws pictures of the aliens and space craft he has seen around the region Trinette Stevens

CQ SIGHTINGS

1. MARLBOROUGH: In Marlborough, between Mackay and Rockhampton back in 1992-39, a woman and her family who lived on a cattle station were returning from Rockhampton at night and saw a light below them while driving over a range.

The light reportedly passed over them and seemed the size of a dinner plate. As they approached home, a man walked out onto the track in front of them, and next moment the light was there.

The woman next remembers arriving at the family bungalow very tired, and decided to leave the groceries in their vehicle and go straight to bed. Her partner refused to talk about the incident. She has had encounters since.

2. TIERI: In about 1982 or '83 a family moved to a new mining town called Tieri which is about one hour north-east of Emerald. At the time there was no street lighting so the night sky was very clear. At about 7 or 8 in the evening the reporting person was riding their bike down the street not far from their home. For some reason they looked up at the sky and saw what they thought was a very bright satellite moving across the sky. It moved at a steady almost satellite-like speed, but then began doing perfect and seemingly random 90 degree turns in the sky. It did this for about 10-15 seconds and then shot off and disappeared.

3. CLERMONT: In April 18, 2007 at 10.40pm on Rubywale Rd, the reporting person witnessed a very bright, to sharp white light, not to be likened to any Automotive 12- or 24-volt lights, or lights from a residence or camplight. It seemed as though it may have landed, due to the shadows of what seemed like lights behind tree branches, and the way the light seemed to be going in a upward elevation. The light was very, very bright.

4. CLERMONT: On June 5, 2010 at 6am the reporting person saw a weird light in the eastern sky. It was travelling very slowly, and looked to be about 200 meters above the trees. This was on a mine site in central Queensland. There were no flashing lights as on planes or choppers. It had several lights on it, the main light was on the front and seemed to be pointing downwards. The object was slightly covered by fog or cloud, but the morning was crystal clear with no cloud or fog. The object slowly turned away from me and faded and totally disappeared from sight. Several people saw the same light.

5. WALKERSTON: A taxi driver travelling on the Peak Downs Hwy, close to Dane Street at Walkerston on Saturday, November 21, 2015 at 12.30am noticed a strange light in the sky. The driver, who was taking a passenger to Patricia Court, was looking through the windscreen when they saw an oblong, orange light about the size of a street light seen at about 150 metres away above them in the sky. It was not clearly outlined and moved across sky, rotated and changed direction from south towards north, then north east, then north north west, then north west, then slightly west south west. The light then disappeared.