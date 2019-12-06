5 year NAPLAN trends: How every Rocky area school performed
THESE are the Rockhampton schools that have improved their NAPLAN results the most in the past five years.
An analysis of five years' worth of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that have improved their Year 5 and Year 9 student scores the most.
The Rockhampton school that improved their Year 5 results the most between 2015 and 2019 was Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, in Springsure, where the average results across all subjects improved by 11.7 per cent.
Average Year 9 results at Lighthouse Christian School, in Norman Gardens, increased by 5.8 per cent, the biggest improvement in Rockhampton.
The analysis compared each school's combined results for each NAPLAN subject in 2015 and compared to the same results in 2019.
Rockhampton's second biggest improvement in Year 5 results over those five years was Byfield State School, in Byfield, where scores increased 9.7 per cent.
The third biggest Year 5 improver was St Brigid's Catholic Primary School, in Emerald, where results increased 8.9 per cent over the five-year period.
The Rockhampton school with the second biggest Year 9 improvement between 2015 and 2019 was St Brendan's College, in Yeppoon, where results improved 3.5 per cent.
Average results at Rockhampton State High School, in Wandal, increased 3.1 per cent, the third highest increase in Rockhampton.
Rockhampton's 10 Year 5 NAPLAN improvers over five years
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School: 11.7 per cent
Byfield State School: 9.7 per cent
St Brigid's Catholic Primary School: 8.9 per cent
Emerald North State School: 7.3 per cent
Woorabinda State School: 5.5 per cent
Emerald Christian College: 5.1 per cent
Lighthouse Christian School: 5.0 per cent
Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School: 4.6 per cent
St Peter's Catholic Primary School: 4.5 per cent
St Mary's Catholic Primary School: 4.2 per cent
Rockhampton's 10 Year 9 NAPLAN improvers over five years
Lighthouse Christian School: 5.8 per cent
St Brendan's College: 3.5 per cent
Rockhampton State High School: 3.1 per cent
Emerald State High School: 2.7 per cent
North Rockhampton State High School: 1.6 per cent
Marist College: 1.6 per cent
Emmaus College: 1.3 per cent
Taroom State School: 1.3 per cent
St Ursula's College: 0.7 per cent
The Cathedral College: 0.7 per cent