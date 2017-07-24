27°
50 NRL games and counting for Rocky's Belinda Sleeman

Pam McKay
| 24th Jul 2017 2:05 PM
SPECIAL MILESTONE: Rockhampton's Belinda Sleeman has brought up her 50th game as a tough judge in the NRL.
SPECIAL MILESTONE: Rockhampton's Belinda Sleeman has brought up her 50th game as a tough judge in the NRL.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton's Belinda Sleeman has brought up a significant milestone, officiating as a touch judge in her 50th NRL game - fittingly in the Harvey Norman Women in League round.

The 30-year-old ran the touch line in the Brisbane Broncos 30-point win over the Canterbury Bulldogs in Brisbane on Thursday night.

"I always enjoy running at Suncorp Stadium, it's one of the great venues in the game, and I certainly enjoyed the experience,” Sleeman said from her Brisbane home.

"It is a milestone I'm proud to achieve but I don't necessarily set out to achieve a certain amount of games. I just enjoy being involved at the top level of the game and I'm certainly enjoying the experiences that come with that.”

Sleeman has come a long way since she first started refereeing junior rugby league games in Rockhampton in her late teens.

As well as her NRL commitments, she referees regularly in the Intrust Super Cup and the National Youth Competition.

"The two roles - referee and tough judge - are both challenging and come with different responsibilities and that's why I enjoy balancing my time between them,” she said.

"Obviously, like anyone at this level, the goal is to referee in the NRL but at the moment I'm just enjoying what I'm doing.

"My main aim is to keep improving each week and to make the most of any opportunity.”

Belinda Sleeman officiates at the Capras versus Broncos under-20 game at Browne Park in 2015.
Belinda Sleeman officiates at the Capras versus Broncos under-20 game at Browne Park in 2015.

Sleeman said the rugby league heartland of Central Queensland had provided a wonderful platform on which to build her career.

"The people there are really passionate about the game. They loved it and so did I. I was always a big rugby league fan and I saw refereeing as a way to be involved in the game in some capacity,” she said.

Sleeman created history in 2014 when she became the first woman to officiate an NRL game - the Round 26 clash between the Wests Tigers and the Cronulla Sharks at Leichhardt Oval.

She can recall the game with incredible clarity and holds it as her greatest memory, but she is reluctant to consider herself a trailblazer in rugby league, which was long considered a male-dominated arena.

"When I started out I didn't necessarily set out to be a pioneer or role model, and I still don't view myself as that, I'm simply doing something that I love.

"But I have come to understand that my role may play a part in influencing other young girls to become involved in the game and if what I am doing encourages them to get involved then I'm really happy to play my part there.

"The modern game is a big business these days and there are so many women involved in so many different capacities.

"The opportunities the NRL provides in all areas is fantastic but the main thing is having passionate people involved and wanting to make a difference in the game, whether they're male or female.”

Tony Archer, the NRL's general manager - officiating, said Sleeman was a "real success story”, having developed out of the Women In League Officiating Program.

"She made her NRL debut as a touch judge in 2014 and has progressed well both as a referee in the NYC and Queensland Cup competitions as well as a touch judge in the NRL,” he said.

"She is certainly a talented match official and reaching 50 matches as a touch judge in the NRL is a great achievement.

"Importantly Belinda is now not part of a women's program - she is simply part of our overall emerging referees squad and developing on her merits.

"I'm sure she will continue to develop and progress.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  belinda sleeman brisbane broncos canterbury bulldogs intrust super cup nrl rugby league tony archer

