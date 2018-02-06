50 shades fever: Erotic thriller packs Rocky cinemas

DIFFERENT STROKES: Alyce Hall and Sarah Fox will be among cinema-goers who'll attend the advanced Chicks at the Flicks screening of Fifty Shades Freed this week.

ROCKHAMPTON audiences sure don't want to "miss the climax” when Fifty Shades Freed arrives in theatres this week.

The much-anticipated final chapter in the popular erotic trilogy has already won over cinema-goers, having sold out across three cinemas at BCC Cinemas Rockhampton.

General Manager at BCC Cinemas Rockhampton, Becci Davies said tickets went on sale in early November.

"As this is the final chapter, there has been a lot of excitement about this film, from what we have seen in Rockhampton, the ladies love our Chicks at the Flicks events and we are so excited that Fifty Shades Freed is our February Chicks at the Flicks,” Ms Davies said.

"Each film was popular in its own way, we are just really excited that we can cater to all the fans by having the Fifty Shades Freed advance screenings for our Chicks at the flicks.”

Alyce Hall and Sarah Fox are among the cinema-goers who will attend the Chicks at the Flicks screening of the film.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing how everything is wrapped up,” Sarah said.

Alyce said "they haven't given much away in the trailer”.

Central Queensland has embraced this series since Fifty Shades of Grey left worldwide audiences spellbound in 2015.

Is it because the films live out some of our sexual fantasies?

Maybe it's because we enjoy watching the chemistry between two young lovers who, it seems, belong together?

Each of the films have a solid storyline behind them which captivates audiences, however, it appears the sex attracts the most attention.

And the sex Christian gives Ana is not the kind you saw in 1970s films or Number 96.

In the previous instalment, Fifty Shades Darker, some of the scenes of Christian making love with Ana showed him with his shirt and pants on.

It could be argued audiences begged the question: how could he manage to manoeuvre himself with all those clothes on?

Meanwhile, as fans gear up for the next film, the sneak peeks on the internet seem as though Ana is becoming more comfortable with Christian's unorthodox sexual desires.

Fifty Shades Freed follows the events from the last film, as Ana and Christian prepare to tie the knot.

However, the plot gets juicier when people from their past threaten their future.

Christian's ex-dominant, Elena Lincoln played by Hollywood legend Kim Basinger returns with a vengeance after the events which happened in Fifty Shades Darker.

Fifty Shades Freed stars Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Arielle Kebbel, Kim Basinger, Rita Ora and Marcia Gay Harden.

