50 year love story began at the swimming pool

PATRICIA Mary Brown and Edward William Hixon met at a swimming pool more than 50 years ago and instantly felt an attraction to each other.

Now the loving couple is celebrating their golden wedding anniversary with their nearest and dearest.

They both recalled the moment they met each other before they were married on February 28, 1970 at the Mount Morgan Catholic Church.

“I was at one end of the pool and saw dad (Ted) at the other end of the pool on the diving board with his friends and I said to my friend at the time, “I am going to marry him” - I was about 13 years old at the time,” Mrs Hixon said.

“I saw mum (Pat) outside her house, she was wearing her ‘wonky’ glasses and I thought to myself ‘that girl is very cute’; I was around 15 years old,” Mr Hixon said.

Mr Hixon was born in Mount Morgan Hospital on January 11, 1950 while Pat was born in a Scottish hospital in the Isle of Arran on July 17, 1952.

“My parents moved to Australia when I was three years old, my father got a job in Mount Morgan at the mine,” she said.

Mr Hixon began his working career as a smelter worker at Mount Morgan Limited and then at a Rockhampton abattoir before he undertook various other jobs.

Pat and Ted Hixon in the present day.

Later the couple became licensees of the Grand Hotel in Mount Morgan before moving to Rockhampton where they ran the Pioneer Hotel.

“After that we decided to buy and run a small convenience store on Upper Dawson Road and finally finished up working life back at the meat works (JBS Australia),” Mr Hixon said.

“We moved over the years between Mt Morgan, Rockhampton and Yeppoon.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Hixon began her career as a barmaid at Mount Morgan’s now heritage listed Queensland National Hotel.

It was a different time back then, she needed written consent from her mother to work due to the fact she was under 17 years of age.

But many years of hard work paid off for the pair.

Over the years, Mrs Hixon too worked in various pubs and clubs across Mount Morgan and Rockhampton including Crowns Hotel, Duthie’s Leichhardt Hotel, and Rockhampton Leagues Club.

Finally, Mrs Hixon finished her working life after 15 or so years with Queensland Rail as a catering attendant.

Their favourite memories are always being together through their life journey in both the good and bad times, doing everything together.

The couple agreed they would find it difficult to spend one day apart, sharing their three children, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.