50-year-old plays in the rain like a big kid

Trina Patterson was playing in the rain like a "big, happy kid" after rain began to fall at her property at Bottle Tree Downs, Rolleston.

SITTING in the cabin of her ute on Tuesday, Trina Patterson was grinning ear to ear, her wet hair falling in her face, as she snapped a photo of the rare rainy sight of Rolleston.

“It wasn’t much but I got wonderfully wet and it put a big smile on my dial,” she shared on the Facebook page Who Got The Rain.

“Probably about 5mm in a scud that had the little hilux tilly sliding in the black soil on our way home from a water run.

“Thanks Hughie, much love from Bottle Tree Downs, Rolleston CQ. Keep it coming.”

Rain is expected to continue around the Central West today.

On Wednesday morning, Ms Patterson said she had a total of 9mm, with hopes of getting more, as other parts of the Central West recorded up to 64mm in the last 24 hours to 9am.

“A 50-year-old playing in the rain like a big kid. A big, happy kid too,” Ms Patterson shared.

Yvonne Bauer from Tamar, between Isisford and Longreach, shared her joy on Who Got The Rain this morning, after a reading of 64mm of rain.

Jenny Gordon from El Kantara, south west of Longreach, said she received 9am until 6am this morning and 24mm at 9am.

Ray Helen Aspinall shared their joy on the social media page after measuring 20mm at Thalia, Blackall at 10am.

Vicki Zahl reported “35mm of glorious liquid gold” overnight at Rainmore Station, 85km south of Alpha.

According to The Bureau of Meteorology, Blackall has received 50mm over the last 24 hours since 9am.

Showers, patchy rain and isolated to scattered thunderstorms will continue through parts of the cental interior and southern inland for the rest of today.

Isolated light showers are also expected to come ashore north of about Yeppoon.