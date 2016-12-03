$500 donated to St Vincent de Paul

GENEROUS DONATION: Pictured (left) is Michael Bailey (St Vincent DePaul), and (right) Peter Sutcliffe (Salvation Army) with Rotary Club Treasurer Jan Smith.

THE Rotary Club of Rockhampton West raises funds through running a Steak Burger Stall at Rockhampton Speedway, Rocky Swap and Homemade Expo events.

On last Monday night (28th November 2016), a donation of $500.00 each was made towards St Vincent DePaul and the Salvation Army, to go to their respective Christmas Appeals.

The Rotary Club of Rockhampton West meets Monday Nights at the Masonic Social Club, corner William and Kent Streets. For further information, please visit their Facebook page Rotary Club of Rockhampton West or email them: rockywestrotary@hotmail.-

com