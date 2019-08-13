Menu
Crime

$500 for taking drunk friend home

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
13th Aug 2019 5:30 PM
A SINGLE father of two says he was driving his drunk friend home when he was busted driving without a licence.

Keenan Maleek Warcon, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said police were at a static random breath test site on Norman Rd, Frenchville, when they intercepted Warcon on July 18 at 6.20pm.

She said he was unable to produce a licence and checks revealed he had never held one.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said Warcon lived with his father and had a 50/50 custody arrangement with the mother of his two children - a baby and a toddler.

She said he was driving an intoxicated friend home as he did not want his friend to walk home.

Warcon was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

