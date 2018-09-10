500 free parks within minutes of Yeppoon lagoon

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council wants community feedback around the proposed hours of operation for paid parking at the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct which is set to begin early next year.

When implemented, the community will be given the option of accessing more than 500 free car parks within a two to five minute walk of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Lagoon Precinct, or paying a small premium to access the 82 parking spaces immediately adjacent to the Yeppoon Lagoon.

Last week Bill Ludwig said it was unlikely the cost would be more than $2 an hour for parks adjacent to the lagoon.

Yeppoon Lagoon paid parking map

In a statement today he said the proposed introduction of paid parking in the limited area immediately adjacent to the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct aligned with the overall strategy for parking in Yeppoon's Town Centre and greater foreshore area.

"The parking strategy also includes the introduction of a number of regulated timed parking zones,” he said.

"The aim of the parking strategy is to facilitate more regular turnover of carpark spaces to provide fairer and more equitable access to convenient parking for customers of local businesses and visitors to our foreshore attractions.

"The adopted regulated free parking zones and times were set in consultation with local businesses and stakeholders.”

The parking time limits set range from 1 hour to 3 hours and operate primarily between 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 12pm on Saturdays.

He said this would ensure everyone, including the local community and visitors, had convenient parking opportunities to shop and enjoy the revitalised foreshore and town centre.

The proposed hours of operation for the paid parking around the Yeppoon Lagoon are 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Sunday to align closely with times in the other regulated parking zone.

He acknowledged the Queensland Government's support in providing $297,000 for the installation of smart lighting, public Wi-Fi and the implementation of smart parking services.

Community engagement around the proposed hours of operation will commence today using Council's online Get Involved program https://getinvolved.livingstone.qld.gov.au