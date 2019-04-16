Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural

500 tonnes/$250,000 of hay destroyed in feedlot fire

Emily Bradfield
by
15th Apr 2019 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HAY fire has destroyed about a quarter of a million dollars worth of hay stock at Opal Creek feedlot.

Multiple fire crews attended the scene on Sunday night about 6pm, it took firefighters several hours to contain the blaze.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious and believe the fire was due to spontaneous combustion of the hay heating up in the shed.

30 metre by 200 metre bales used to feed cattle were destroyed, with the building structure remaining intact.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told Newscorp an estimated 500 tonnes of hay was lost in the fire.

emergency feedlot fire western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Vegan on protests: 'They're ruining something beautiful'

    premium_icon Vegan on protests: 'They're ruining something beautiful'

    News YEPPOON vegan woman shares why she disagrees with protesters

    See how much our grammar school headmaster made last year

    premium_icon See how much our grammar school headmaster made last year

    News Reports detail the income and spending of schools

    Gluten free guide for Central Queensland

    premium_icon Gluten free guide for Central Queensland

    Health Special package about GF dining out and GF grocery shopping

    Teen attacks sleeping parents with knife on Boxing Day

    premium_icon Teen attacks sleeping parents with knife on Boxing Day

    Crime Teen slit mother's throat, ankle and slash dad's chest and leg