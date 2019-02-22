Menu
More than 5000 homes on the Sunshine Coast are without power.
News

5000 HOMES WITHOUT POWER: Oma causes mass power outages

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Feb 2019 11:18 AM

MORE than 5000 homes are without power on the Sunshine Coast as strong winds from Cyclone Oma wreak havoc across the region.

A total of 5077 homes have been affected in several power outages across the Sunshine Coast and Noosa.

Maleny residents have experienced the biggest outage, with 1194 homes affected.

A total of 1054 Woombye homes are without power, 878 in Bli Bli, 587 in Witta, 498 in Maroochy River and 284 in Eumundi.

An Energex spokesman said the mass outages were due to high winds the Sunshine Coast was experiencing as Cyclone Oma edges closer to the coast.

He said the outages were all under investigation, but it would depend on the extent of the damage as to how fast power was turned back on.

"Some of them are tree branches, others are trees that have fallen down, others are wires that have come down," the spokesman said.

"Each job depends on how much has been damaged."

The next Energex update for Maleny residents will be at 2pm.

Anyone who sees fallen power lines is urged to keep safe, stay away and call Energex on 13 19 62.

