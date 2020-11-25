$50k funding allocated to community clubs

AFL - BITS player Milton Miskin in the game against Brothers at Kele Park. Brothers has been successful in funding for more seats at Kele Park.

AFL - BITS player Milton Miskin in the game against Brothers at Kele Park. Brothers has been successful in funding for more seats at Kele Park.

FUNDING of around $50,000 has been allocated to community clubs and members by Rockhampton Regional Council.

The funds were delivered as part of the Community Assistance Program and Regional Arts Development Fund.

More than $20,000 was allocated to the Community Assistance Program to seven eligible applicants.

One applicant was deemed ineligible.

COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

Brothers Australian Football Club, more seating at Kele Park. $3,154.80

Fitzroy River Fish Stocking Association Inc, restocking of Barramundi in the Fitzroy River. $5,000

Multicultural Australia Limited Kitchen, Tucker Time program. $2,220

Multicultural Australia Limited & Queensland Police Service, Multi Faith Dinner $1,500

Narnia Kindergarten & Preschool, new flooring. $4,981.50

The Corporation of the Synod of the Diocese of St Paul’s Cathedral, St Pauls dressed for Christmas Fair, $1,000

Zonta Club of Rockhampton Inc, sexual assaults kits. $2,500.

Round 1 of the 2021-21 Regional Arts Development Fund has seen five applications approved for funding with a total of $26,475.

The fund is a joint funding program of the Queensland Government (administered by Arts Queensland) and the Rockhampton Regional Council that focuses on the development of quality art and arts practice in the region.

REGIONAL ARTS DEVELOPMENT FUND, ROUND 1 2020-21

Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra, orchestral strings workshops culminating in a performance titled symphony of space, with a professional guest conductor. $4,795

Capricorn Film Festival, film maker workshop and mentoring for emerging and practising film artists in Rockhampton Region. $8,500

Arts Central Qld Inc, commission of a full length comedy playtext by playwright Catie Fry, set on a CQ dairy farm. $7,50

Capricorn Printmakers, printmakers workshops, seduction of collagraphs and layered printmaking.

$3,400.

Rockhampton Art Gallery, Emerging Retail Scholarship, an award program, designed to support emerging artist, creatines and makers take a leap into retail. $2,280