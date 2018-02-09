50kg stuffed boar a prize catch for Rockhampton taxidermist

L-R Taxidermist Gary Jorgensen with Rockhampton City Council's Pest Control officer Brian Gall, and Banana Shire councillor Pat Brennan and a stuffed boar the council hopes to use to raise awareness of feral pest management.

L-R Taxidermist Gary Jorgensen with Rockhampton City Council's Pest Control officer Brian Gall, and Banana Shire councillor Pat Brennan and a stuffed boar the council hopes to use to raise awareness of feral pest management. Chris Ison ROK090218cpig2

GARY Jorgensen's lifelong love for animals spawned an uncommon and interesting career.

Mr Jorgensen is a taxidermist of 16 years.

He developed a taste for the art of preservation having spent his childhood on the family farm, "walking the treelines” at dusk and dawn alongside his father.

"We would shoot dingoes and scalp them and I'd come back and pull the teeth out of them,” he said.

Nine months ago, Banana Shire pest management chairman Pat Brennan presented the Rockhampton preserver with a 50kg pig after it was caught at Callide Dam, Biloela.

L-R Taxidermist Gary Jorgensen with Banana Shire councillor Pat Brennan and a stuffed boar the council hopes to use to raise awareness of feral pest management. Chris Ison ROK090218cpig1

After three weeks working on the creation, Mr Jorgensen handed over the finished product to the Banana Shire Council and Rockhampton Regional Council pest management teams yesterday.

The stuffed pig will be a display attraction at Beef Australia with a competition for those who wish to name it.

"Why we want the pig is because when we do our extension days and have a field day or something, that pig will be there to bring people in... we're promoting pest management,” Cr Brennan said.

"At Beef Australia that pig will bring every kid in who wants to get a photo with it.”

Mr Jorgensen's specialities range from fox skins to life-size boars, but his most common jobs include "barramundi, mud crabs and pig heads and the odd deer head here and there”.

"Fish are more popular as everyone can fish, whereas hunters are a different circle of people,” he said.

"They contact me and they supply and bring the animal in.”

What's the trick to preserving an animal in such pristine condition?

"A good tanning solution to hold onto the hair and tread the hide; it'll last for many years,” Mr Jorgensen said.