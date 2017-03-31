$50M project could have saved 1000 Rocky homes

Michelle Rudolph adds to the pile of flood damaged possessions she has cleared from under her Depot Hill house and around her yard as the flood waters recede. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

IT was the $50 million plan to protect 1500 properties and 3000 jobs.

As Rockhampton locals brace for the major flood next Friday, the scrapped South Rockhampton Flood Levee proposal will no doubt return to the fore.

The contentious 2015 plan called for a 7.2km-long earth embankment from the Rockhampton CBD to the Bruce Hwy at Upper Dawson Rd to protect Rockhampton's most flood-prone areas.

While Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow fought to the end to keep the "vital” project on the table, push-back from the upper tiers of government and Rockhampton locals who feared rate increases meant it wasn't passed.

Today, Capriconia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser calls on the Rockhampton Regional Council to "get serious” about the levee debate.

"In the last six years we appear to have had two 'one-in-a-hundred-years' floods and now it appears we could have a further flood of 8.5m,” he said.

"I don't believe that it's a stretch to suggest that if we are to see residences and business inundated in yet another flood then it is well and truly time to address this issue again.

There are numerous economic reasons to pursue this discussion and if we are to be seen to be an innovative and forward think economy here, then this discussion needs to happen again.”

Mr Fraser said while the Yeppen Bridge had made Rockhampton floodproof from the south, this latest event could be the "nail in the coffin” for some businesses already on the edge of survival.

"Businesses will not see Rockhampton as a place to want to locate if this is a two yearly event.”

As former flood victims prepare to again weather Friday's imminent flood events, we look at what could have been saved if the flood levee went ahead.

THE PROPOSAL:

THE $50 million flood levee, financially supported by contributions for the local, state and federal governments.

The proposed levee was 7.2km long, and subject to the final design would provide a levee equivalent to a 9.7m flood gauge level, with an additional 600mm buffer.

Primarily an earth embankment with flood gates and pumps to accommodate internal drainage.

It would protect 724 hectares, and run along the Rockhampton riverfront from the CBD, before crossing the rural areas of Depot Hill and Port Curtis.

It would then follow Jellicoe St, cross the North Coast Rail Line and end at the Bruce Hwy where it intersects with Jellicoe St and Upper Dawsson Rd.

The proposed South Rockhampton Flood Levee. Rockhampton Regional Council

PROPERTIES:

THE "Protecting Rockhampton's Future” report claims 1500 properties, including 1000 dwellings, 350 commercial and 150 rural properties would have been protected.

Flood mitigation works on Rockhampton's north side are expected to protect 400 homes which would traditionally have gone under in a flood event.

However, vulnerable homes and businesses in south Rockhampton are expected to suffer similar impacts as previous inundations; particularly the renowned flood zones in Depot Hill and Port Curtis.

BUSINESS:

LOST revenue for businesses in the area during flood events are in the order of $1 million to $2 million per day during 2011.

CQUniversity research indicated the 2011 flood, which closed Rockhampton's highway system and airport, cost the region's economy $35 million.

The levee would protect the South Rockhampton Sewage Treatment Plant, with an estimated replacement value of $30-$40 million, and a number of industrial businesses.

Testimonials from businesses impacted by the 2011 and 2013 floods impact the major loss in revenue, repair bills and cost to staff.

Hastings Deering: Port Curtis business Hastings Deering said as a result of the two flood events, the estimated cost exceeded $20 million.

The employer of 700 staff at the time were forced to secure smaller properties with short-term leases in and around Rockhampton.

Busby: The civil and mine construction group employed 100 Rockhampton ratepayers, and their capacity to continue to employ a large workforce was the first hurdle they encounter in an event of a flood.

SMW: The direct cost of flooding on engineering services business SMW, who employed about 200 people in the Rockhampton region, was in excess of $200,000.

DOLLARS FOR RESIDENTS:

In addition to the immediate clean up and repair costs, Rockhampton region residents have been footing the bill for past flood events in their insurance premiums.

In November 2011, Suncorp estimated $63 million was paid out in claims across Central Queensland, naming Rockhampton City and Depot Hill in their top-10 affected areas.

Previous flood events have left some businesses and residential properties in Rockhampton either unable to get appropriate insurance coverage, or their premiums are bordering on unaffordable.

The Queensland Government's index of retail prices in Queensland revealed Rockhampton's Household contents insurance cost 38% more than Brisbane, according to 2015 data.

FUTURE FLOOD MITIGATION:

At the time of the proposal, the Rockhampton Regional Council claimed the levee would offset $40 million in works remaining to flood proof the Bruce Hwy through Rockhampton.

This takes into account the impact on Gladstone Rd.

The economical impact of the flooding of the Bruce Hwy was estimated to be $80.7 from the 2011 flood.

EMOTIONAL COST:

"FLOOD-hardened” and resilient are often used to describe Rockhampton residents during past events.

But living on a flood plane, this resilience has been tried and tested time and time again.

Mayor Margaret Strelow claimed the most important aspect of the proposed levee was the people it would protect.

"It will protect lives and ease the financial and emotional burden on a disadvantaged and vulnerable part of our community.”