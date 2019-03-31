Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An artists’s impression of the police’s new $46 million Counter Terrorism training facility at Wacol.
An artists’s impression of the police’s new $46 million Counter Terrorism training facility at Wacol.
Politics

State’s $46m response to terror threat

by Michael Wray
31st Mar 2019 1:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND company will build a $46 million police counterterrorism centre for training officers to respond to incidents similar to the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Police Minister Mark Ryan has announced that Toowoomba's FKG Group has won the contract to build the state-of-the-art facility in Brisbane's southwest that will include two firing ranges, a multi-function training centre and scenario village.

Mr Ryan said the Counter Terrorism and Community Safety Training Facility at Wacol would ensure tactical specialists and frontline police officers were expertly trained to tackle all threats.

"As the events in Christchurch have illustrated so painfully, no country is immune to the threat posed by those who would attack our peaceful, democratic way of life," he said.

An artists’s impression of the police’s new $46 million Counter Terrorism training facility at Wacol.
An artists’s impression of the police’s new $46 million Counter Terrorism training facility at Wacol.

"The Queensland Police Service responded immediately to those events, invoking all counter-terrorism measures."

The training centre will be the showpiece of the Government's beefed-up counter-terrorism posture, which includes the already established counter-terrorism command and funding for 85 new counter terrorism specialists to be embedded statewide.

Deputy Commissioner for crime, counter-terrorism and specialist operations Steve Gollschewski said the Christchurch attacks, in which 50 people died, reaffirmed the importance of training and arming police with the skills and equipment to fight terrorism.

An artists’s impression of the police’s new $46 million Counter Terrorism training facility at Wacol.
An artists’s impression of the police’s new $46 million Counter Terrorism training facility at Wacol.

"The training centre will strengthen the QPS' capability in managing terrorism and critical incidents by providing a realistic training environment and worl-class facilities," he said.

About 130 jobs are expected to be created during construction of the facility, which is due for completion by July 2020.

Two heritage buildings on site will also be refurbished in the project.

It is expected that all police recruits and the majority of officers will conduct yearly training at the facility.

More Stories

Show More
christchurch editors picks right-wing terrorism terrorism white extremists

Top Stories

    Police track fugitive in North Rocky suburb

    Police track fugitive in North Rocky suburb

    Breaking 12.40pm. Last seen jumping over fence at unit block

    Nice little earner makes Clive our richest

    premium_icon Nice little earner makes Clive our richest

    Business Clive Palmer is the richest Queenslander in a list published today.

    The new tax policy proposed by UAP could save you thousands

    The new tax policy proposed by UAP could save you thousands

    Politics UAP Candidate explains the regional Australian tax break policy