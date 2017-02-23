34°
News

$52m grain project will create 200 CQ jobs: AgForce

Jessica Dorey
| 23rd Feb 2017 12:29 PM
NEW RAIL: Josh Connell-GrainCorp Brisbane Terminal Manager & AgForce Grains President Wayne Newton at the Port of Brisbane.
NEW RAIL: Josh Connell-GrainCorp Brisbane Terminal Manager & AgForce Grains President Wayne Newton at the Port of Brisbane. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A JOINT proposal between AgForce and GrainCorp announced this week will create more than 200 construction jobs in Central Queensland and will see 20,000 trucks taken off regional roads.

The organisations are calling on the State Government to invest $11 million towards a $52 million project to construct two new state-of-the-art grain handling facilities and upgrade the rail freight network in southern and Central Queensland.

The project would include the construction of a new state-of-the-art grain facility at Yamala which would be the anchor tenant for a planned CQ inland hub.

GrainCorp will fund $18.5 million of the project at Yamala and are seeking a $2.5 million contribution from the Queensland Government.

AgForce Central Queensland regional manager Sharon Howard said the upgraded facilities are "desperately needed".

"Central Queensland growers have watched grain handling infrastructure deteriorate over many years," she said.

"This proposal will allow growers to utilise state-of-the-art rail facilities which means a much more efficient delivery model and substantial cost savings.

"Any reduction in supply chain costs, helps our producers remain competitive in tough international markets. More money for growers means more money for rural and regional Queensland."

AgForce grains president Wayne Newton said even though Queensland recorded a winter crop valued at more than $700million, Queensland's grain growers could fall behind other states and miss out on export opportunities this year, and into the future due to the poor performance of rail freight.

"About 90% of our grain exports used to get to port on train, but now it's only about 50%, despite the fact rail is more efficient with 20 trains enough to load a vessel compared to nearly 1000 truckloads," he said.

"Queensland growers already face higher supply chain costs than growers in other states, and losing grain on rail will not only hurt grain producers, but have flow-on effects for beef, containers and a range of other commodities.

"Queensland can't afford to be left behind. This project would be a game changer for the grains industry in Queensland and we are urging the State Government to get behind it."

GrainCorp Regional Manager for Queensland Brad Foster said the entire project would increase grain on rail to more than 800,000 tonnes per year, underpinning the viability and growth of Queensland's grain industry.

"Hundreds of construction jobs will be created and more than 20,000 trucks will be taken off regional roads as a result of a proposed grains industry project that could secure the viability of the agricultural rail network in Queensland for decades to come."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Shopping buzz: Is world's second largest retailer coming to Stockland Rockhampton?

Shopping buzz: Is world's second largest retailer coming to...

Big player in the fashion game eyes off Rocky market

'Fancy bringing five children into the world': Court shames drug-dealer dad

Nathan Tui Kororiko.

Year-long crime spree ends in jail term

Shoalwater master plan guarantees benefits to Rocky businesses

Minister for Defence, Marise Payne in Rockhampton to visit Queensland Linen Service which is likely to benefit from increased military training in at Shoalwater Bay by the Singapore Defence Force. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Rocky businesses to be given priority

Southern Great Barrier Reef team are flying the flag for CQ region

GO TEAM: Melbourne Flight Centre Expo with the SGBR destination represented by Darryl Branthwaite, CEO GAPDL (Gladstone region).

Flight Centre Travel Expos a chance to showcase our region

Local Partners

No need to travel, your dream wellness retreat is right here on our doorstep

Green Aura owner Katy Smith said this event gives locals the opportunity to experience a retreat close to home, rather than going to Bali or Sri Lanka.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

New aerial arts studio grand opening

Physipole Studios Rockhampton will hold their open day Sunday, February 26.

Physipole Studios Rockhampton holds open day.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Why the Rocket Man won't be landing in Rockhampton

epa05642885 British singer-songwriter and composer, Sir Elton John performs in the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 22 November 2016. EPA/PAUL BERGEN

Bulletin asks the hard questions after today's big news

Rockhampton Little Theatre set to sizzle in short and sweet plays

The 10-minute format by necessity must "burn” from the outset - there is no time for character development.

Timeless and tragic love story Swan Lake brought to life on Pilbeam stage

Principal soloist with Moscow Ballet "La Classique" Swan Lake Anastasia Chumakova will perform for the first time in Australia, including a show at the Pilbeam Theatre next month.

Principal soloist Anastasia's Australian debut

Grave Warnings book launch brings creepy tales to the Red Dahlia Bar tomorrow

SPOOKY STUFF: Rockhampton writer and performer Jodie van de Wetering is one of the authors chosen for inclusion in Grave Warnings, a new anthology of short horror stories.

Rocky writer and performer Jodie's story one of five spooky stories

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Hodges proud to be part of first channel dedicated to NRL

Justin Hodges is gearing up for his new gig on Fox League.

Footy star hopes to provide a voice for players on new NRL channel

Selling Houses renovate for Salvos in 100th episode

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia. Supplied by Foxtel.

Selling Houses launch 10th season in volatile property market

Furious Price wants to quit I'm a Celeb after clash with Keira

Steve Price has threatened to quit the jungle.

Will camp ration clash with Keira cause Steve to call it quits?

Prestigious Hillside Estate Retreat with STUNNING POOL!

3 Emily Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $549,999

This immaculately presented home will suit you and your family like no other! Perfectly positioned in the prestigious Hillside Estate, the home offers a family...

For Sale Central Queensland Suburban Shopping Complex

37-39 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

Commercial The complex is a single level set of brick veneer attached shops ... $845,000

The complex is a single level set of brick veneer attached shops that enjoys good exposure to passing traffic as well as offering 47 bitumen sealed car parks. It...

MASSIVE SHED &amp; 4 + BEDROOMS!

12 Ranger Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 1 4 $239,000 NEG

HOT POTATO - HOT POTATO !!! WOW What a little beauty! This Gracemere home has it all. Firstly, how can you go past the MASSIVE 12m x 6m powered shed. Perfect for...

BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE. $249,000.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is a fantastic opportunity to complete this amazing home. All of the hard work has been done, finish the house off to your own needs and wants. Close to...

YOU CAN’T BUILD FOR THIS PRICE! $339,000 NEG.

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Perfect for the busy professional, The Downsizer, Romantic young couples that are buying their first home. Low maintenance stunning 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with...

Superb location, freshly painted ready to move in!

308 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $318,000

Be quick to inspect this fantastic highset brick base home with double garage and rumpus underneath. Positioned next to a creek offers both privacy and a great...

Distinctly Different A Class of its Own

10 Boisy Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 $510,000

Sitting in an elevated position this picturesque federation style home exudes warmth and ambience. With beautiful original features this home will delight any...

MODERN FAMILY GEM - PRICED RIGHT!!

19 Bruce Hiskins Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $432,000

If you’re looking for a savvy design that is MODERN and representing GREAT VALUE check out this GREAT home at 19 Bruce Hiskins! - Stunning interior with GREAT...

DOWNSIZE WITHOUT COMPROMISE!

14 College Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $387,000

This tastefully appointed home has many ATTRIBUTES of a much BIGGER property without the enormous responsibility of mowing! - Set on 439m2 this 4 BEDS,2 BATH,2...

Norman Gardens Favourite!

1 Alyssa Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $375,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Norman Gardens is where you'll find this tidy brick home suitable for the savvy investor, first home buyer or growing family.

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Rocky rentals close to the mark

For Rent sign in front of new house

Far better placed than other CQ cities

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!