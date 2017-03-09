$53M foreshore overhaul to create 'premier coastal destination'

Mayor Bill Ludwig was today joined by Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and State Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga for an official dedication of the recently completed Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park, including an inspection of the first retail tenancy fit out, followed by a site tour of the $15 million lagoon pool precinct.

A BOOK shop, an arcade, interactive laneway, wall art - and that's just the car park precinct.

Livingstone Shire Council unveiled its plans for what the future held in terms of the Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park, as well as the tender for construction of the much-anticipated $15 million lagoon precinct to be released next week.

The lagoon is set to form the centrepiece of the $53 million dollar Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation, as part of a bold vision to turn the Capricorn Coast into a premier coastal destination.

Although it's been in operation since Christmas to accommodate the peak tourism period, mayor Bill Ludwig, Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and State Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga unveiled the plaque in official dedication of the recently completed Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park, including an inspection of the first retail tenancy fit out.

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig said construction on the lagoon itself would start in May with remedial earthworks getting underway later this month.

"This lagoon will be the centrepiece of works this year and we're aiming to have it up and running by December which would be the best possible Christmas present we could give the community,” Cr Ludwig said.

"I have to commend both the Australian and Queensland Governments for their critical partnership investment support in this world-class master-planned project which will drive economic growth, increase visitor numbers and create local jobs.”

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said it was exciting to see works also progressing on a number of other elements across the foreshore.

"It was fantastic to tour lagoon site today on this next exciting stage as well as take part in the official dedication of the Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park,” Ms Landry said.

"Further works on the car park are paving the way for additional retail tenancies in the building and that will only increase and enhance the offering to the local business community.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said it was exciting to see ancillary works on the lagoon precinct already underway.

"Crews have been hard at work carrying out erosion control works at Fig Tree Creek and soon we'll see construction start on the next stage of the Lagoon Access Road which will provide access to the Ross Creek end of Anzac Parade during the lagoon's construction,” Mrs Lauga said.

The Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation (Stages 3, 4 and 5) is a $53 million project jointly funded with the Coalition Government contributing $10 million, the Queensland Government contributing $29 million, and Livingstone Shire Council contributing $14 million.