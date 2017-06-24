$53m power station overhaul a major injection to CQ economy

INJECTION: Stanwell Power Station will get a $53m upgrade over the next year.

ROCKHAMPTON'S flagging economy is set to get a $53m shot in the arm with a major overhaul of the Stanwell Power Station over the next year.

The big project is expected to create employment for workers at about 60 contract companies and around $11m injected into the local economy.

Queensland Energy Minister Mark Bailey announced yesterday the projects would include $24.3 million in spending on major overhauls and $14.4 million for a control system upgrade, along with some smaller projects.

Mr Bailey said this investment was an example of the Government's commitment to a robust and secure energy system, with the works providing an important boost to the Central Queensland economy.

It comes with the issue of energy supply and affordability proving to be one of the major challenges facing governments.

"Two of the four Stanwell Power Station units will be overhauled in the next 12 months. An overhaul of Unit 3 will commence next week and Unit 4 is scheduled to begin in June 2018,” Mr Bailey said.

"There are approximately 60 contract companies that provide services for the overhauls, and many of these are locally based. .

"These companies will provide electrical services, cranes, hydraulic work, and high-pressure cleaning, providing benefits for the local economy this year and next year.

"Local businesses will also be providing accommodation, catering and transport for workers while these projects progress.

"We will continue to use public ownership to back in Queensland consumers by ensuring a secure supply of energy and putting downward pressure on prices.”

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said of the $53.8 million allocated for major works at Stanwell Power Station, around $11 million will be injected into the local economy.

"Stanwell Power Station is one of the most efficient coal-fired power stations in Australia. Overhauls maintain the power station's efficiency, which means coal use and emissions are maintained at minimum levels,” he said.

"The power station overhauls are large-scale engineering projects that maintain the reliability, efficiency and safety of electricity generation units.

"The control system at Stanwell Power Station controls and monitors the boiler, turbine generator and auxiliary plant and provides automatic protection functions to trip plant and generating units to minimise risk.

"The current control system is nearing the end of its operational life and it is anticipated the upgrade will extend its life by approximately 15 years.”

When asked multiple times whether a project that would provide both jobs and a boost to the local economy would be supported, a media spokesperson, speaking on behalf of Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, yesterday deflected the questions.