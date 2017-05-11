25°
$53m Yeppoon project update: New roof sets the stage

11th May 2017 4:00 AM
Construction is underway on a new roof structure over the stage.
EVENT organisers and performers using Yeppoon's Beachfront Amphitheatre will soon enjoy year round protection from the elements, with construction underway on a new roof structure over the stage.

It's all part of the $53M Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project.

READ: $53m foreshore overhaul to create 'premier coastal destination'.

The project is expected to take around three months to complete, weather permitting and will re-open in time for the much-anticipated CQUniversity Village Festival in August, which is again expected to draw record crowds.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said council had engaged specialist architects to produce a state-of-the-art streamlined design, which will provide shelter for performers and shade for beachgoers while maintaining the spectacular sea views over Keppel Bay.

The construction of the much-anticipated Yeppoon Foreshore Lagoon Precinct is expected to be completed in time for the 2017/18 Christmas and New Year peak holiday period.
"These works were consistently identified as a priority project through an extensive community consultation process, to cater for Livingstone Shire's ever expanding events calendar,” he said.　

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the amphitheatre was the hub for entertainment and events on the foreshore, and enhancing its design would be a welcome addition to Yeppoon's facilities.

"I'm proud the Queensland Government is contributing $29 million towards this project demonstrating the importance it places on the entire foreshore redevelopment,” she said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Mayor Bill Ludwig and State Development Minister Anthony Lynham view plans for the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Redevelopment.
Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the stage improvements would help to modernise and integrate the existing infrastructure with the exciting new elements as the project continues.

"This Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project is a genuine once-in-a-lifetime project and the Australian Government is proud to have invested $10M into the Livingstone community to create jobs and further promote economic growth,” she said.　　

Construction of the stage roof also coincides with the reconfiguration and upgrading of access roads and infrastructure to facilitate the construction of the lagoon, which will be the centrepiece of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation project.

"Crews from local firm JRT Civil have spent the last month on site constructing the lagoon access road, which will allow LSC staff continued access to the council chambers once construction of the lagoon facility gets underway in early June,” Mayor Ludwig said.

"Strategic detours will be in place as part of an overarching traffic management plan to ensure the absolute safety of motorists and pedestrians as the lagoon precinct continues to take shape.

Artist&#39;s impression of Yeppoon Foreshore lagoon.
"I want to again commend the Australian and Queensland Governments for their unwavering support of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project, including joint investment in the infrastructure needed to further boost our tourism industry and enhance liveability for local residents.”

The Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation (Stages 3, 4 & 5) is a $53 million project jointly funded with the Australian Government contributing $10 million, the Queensland Government contributing $29 million, and Livingstone Shire Council contributing $14 million.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill ludwig brittany lauga michelle landry yeppoon foreshore and town centre revitalisation p

World-famous chef is sizzling his way to the Beef Capital

Chef Hiroyuki Sakai is on his way to Rocky. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

WORLD famous chef is on his way to Rockhampton.

EXCLUSIVE: Transformed iconic Rocky hotel to open in weeks

WELCOME BACK: Heritage Hotel managers Liz and Mat Matheson have returned to the venue to take it back to the glory days.

DEVELOPER wants to show Rocky inside iconic building he's transformed.

