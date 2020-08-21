54m mega-yacht up to ‘Mischief’ on Cap Coast

GKI VISITOR: Mega-yacht Mischief has visited the Capricorn Coast with One Nation's candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery hoping to entice more luxury visitors to boost the local economy.

AT a cost of $16,500 per hour or $495,000 for the week, not everyone can afford to have fun on a mega-yacht like some visitors to Great Keppel Island over the past week.

Taking advantage of clear skies, calm seas and pristine blue water, the 54-metre mega-yacht, cheekily named Mischief, spent a quiet week tucked away at Long Beach, Great Keppel Island.

Passed in December 2019, a Special Recreational Vessels Bill was expected to generate about $1.64 billion in revenue to the Australian economy by 2021.

One Nation’s candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery said he was looking forward to seeing luxury boats like Mischief appearing on the Capricorn Coast, and the economic boosts they brought to the region.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen a mega-yacht choose to spend this much time in the Keppels, and it’s a clear sign that legislation changes that One Nation supported last year are working to bring these types of boats to the region,” Mr Rothery said.

“Coronavirus may put a dampener on those initial predictions, but as soon as international vessels can come back into Australian waters, the rich will want to sail to a country that’s safe and virus free.”

He said the mega-yacht industry was thriving with an estimated 5000 of these super yachts scattered around the world, with an average of 150 built each year.

One Nation's candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery wants to see development go ahead on Great Keppel Island to pave the way for the tourism and mega-yacht industries.

“Clearly money is no object, so we should be encouraging as many as possible to Keppel waters once this pandemic ends,” he said.

“We have some of the best boating, fishing, diving, and snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef and we miss out on so much of the tourism market to Cairns and the Whitsundays because we don’t have a five-star facility for visitors to stay at.”

For this reason he was pushing for the commencement of the Great Keppel Island Revitalisation project and construction of the proposed new marina which featured plans for a 30-metre berth servicing luxury boats.

Mischief features a trunk full of toys including jet ski, jet boots, scuba gear, a climbing wall, trampoline, and jetpack for its 12 guests, as well as an office, gym, and three additional tenders.

Mr Rothery could only daydream wistfully of getting behind the wheel.

“I think I’d need to win the lotto five times over to afford to take the family on a month’s vacation on board one of these ships, but we should be encouraging as many Mischief making vessels as we can,” he said.

