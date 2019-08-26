Menu
Paramedics reponded to a car and bus crash this morning.
55 students caught up in morning bus crash

Geordi Offord
26th Aug 2019 8:36 AM
UPDATE: About 55 students were caught up in a bus crash this morning after the bus they were travelling on was involved in a collision at Innes Park.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one female student suffered shock and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital for further assessment but no passengers on the bus were physically injured.

The bus suffered only minor damage but a second bus was tasked to pick up the students and they were transferred before begin taken to school.

Two elderly people in the car where treated for minor injures and where taken to hospital for further assessment.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are on scene at a car and bus crash at Innes Park.

Crews were called to the scene on Innes Park Rd and Spinnaker Boulevard at 8.20am.

A QPS spokeswoman said all people were out of the vehicle and patients have received minor injuries.

QAS and QFES are also on scene.

