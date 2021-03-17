550mm: Creek overflows as rain buckets down on Byfield

Waterpark Creek at Byfield overflowed, peaking at 6.08m at 3.20am Wednesday. Photo: Byfield General Store

Genevieve Martin was celebrating after Byfield, 40km north of Yeppoon, received 550mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

The co-owner of Ferns Hideaway Resort said it was “desperately needed”.

While not on site, she was told that about 370mm had fallen at the resort on Cahills Rd, while the official figures for the township were 399mm at the Byfield TM gauge and 550mm at the Byfield gauge to 9am Wednesday, as confirmed by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Waterpark Creek overflowed, peaking at 6.08m at 3.20am Wednesday. It had dropped to 3.19m by 9am.

“It’s been very dry so we’re happy to hear about the rain,” Mrs Martin said.

“We desperately needed it. The creek hasn’t had a good clean out for over a year, so that’s fantastic.

“Luckily for us, this rain came during the week and it should soak into the ground pretty quickly.”

Mrs Martin was confident the resort would be open for business as usual on Friday for its regular weekend trade.

Other rainfall totals to 9am Wednesday included:

Hedlow Airfield 36mm

South Yaamba 18mm

Westwood 10mm

Upper Ulam Road 28mm

Yeppoon 72mm

Pacific Heights 99mm

Samuel Hill 94mm

