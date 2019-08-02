$5.5m upgrade unveiled for fast-growing Rockhampton school

Principal Lyn Harland (left) and Dr Lynne Doneley officially open the new buildings with the unveiling of the plaques.

A MULTI-MILLION dollar building project to cater for growing student enrolments and increasing demand for services at Carinity Education Rockhampton was officially opened yesterday.

After opening in 2016 with 24 students, the independent secondary school has grown dramatically over the past three years to have almost 90 students from Year 7 to 12.

Four new buildings at the Special Assistance School's Glenlee campus were officially opened yesterday by Associated Christian Schools Executive Director Dr Lynne Doneley to cater for the increased demand for Carinity's alternative education model.

Guests at $5.5 million school building project unveiled today. James Woods

The $5.5 million building project, constructed over three stages, was jointly funded by Carinity and the Australian and Queensland Governments. Over $3 million was provided by Block Grant Authority capital funding for non-government schools.

The new facilities include a hospitality and vocational training building, an industrial art building and gymnasium, an art and design building, and an administration building.

Principal Lyn Harland says Carinity Education Rockhampton provides education, vocational training and mentoring for students who are having difficulty succeeding in traditional schools.

Principal Lyn Harland and school captain Casey Sayers, 16 James Woods

"We welcome young people who are disconnected from their schools or community and are committed to developing our students' self-belief and hope for a future,” Ms Harland said.

"We have a focus on learning that develops creativity as well as providing real-world application for lessons. Expressions of creativity through art and language can have extremely positive impacts, while our hospitality training gives students the chance to learn valuable life and employment skills.

"Our approach to learning is individualised and we acknowledge that students learn in different ways and at different speeds, with different goals.”

Students use djembe drums to welcome guests to the official opening event today. James Woods

Each student works closely with an allocated mentor, usually a youth worker, so that their journey is supported and they are never left to feel isolated or invisible within the community.”

Carinity Education Rockhampton's first cohort of ten Year 12 students graduated from the school last November.

Carinity Executive Manager of Education Services Christine Hill said their teachers and staff gained much satisfaction from seeing teenagers who arrived at Carinity Education schools lacking direction, confidence and with a clouded educational future, develop into valuable contributors to their local community.

Dr Doneley said Carinity Education Rockhampton was one of the growing number of Special Assistance Schools in Queensland offering alternative educational settings.

School Captain Casey Sayers, 16, is interviewed by the media. James Woods

"The teachers and staff who work in these schools are unique. It is not a job, but rather their mission and calling. They recognise the potential within each student and seek to connect with them and walk the learning journey with them through relevant learning experiences,” Dr Lynne said.

"Their care and belief in every one of these students enrolled is testament to the commitment they have in seeing these students' lives change for the better.”

Carinity Education Rockhampton is one of five Carinity Education schools around Queensland, the others being in Gladstone, Hervey Bay, Brisbane and Townsville.

A student works on his bicycle in the Small Engines Workshop, which formally opened today. James Woods

Independent Schools Queensland spokesperson Mark Newham said independent schools were for students and families who are looking for another option - a safer, more nurturing, individualised learning environment.

"They have the flexibility to do things a little differently and provide wraparound supports that not every school can manage. Carinity Education people are goodhearted, generous and smart, and I've only positive things to say about what they've done, and how they've grown,” Mr Newham said.