Many western towns recorded high rain totals overnight.
Weather

55mm in one hour: Rain falls across much of CQ

Timothy Cox
16th Mar 2021 1:00 PM
The skies opened over much of Central Queensland overnight, favouring especially those in the Central West and Central Highlands.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Felim Hanniffy said that Rockhampton and its surrounds received about 30mm of rain, less than half of some inland areas.

“The heavier stuff was further inland across parts of the Central West, Central Highlands and Coalfields,” he said.

“There was a severe thunderstorm warning for some of these areas.

“For today again there is a risk of some storm activity.

“Even tomorrow as well, the risk remains typically about that Central West and Central Highlands.”

Only 3mm fell in the Mount Morgan Number 7 Dam catchment, although Wura, a short drive away, got 60mm.

Bedford Weir near Blackwater had 92mm, 55mm of which fell in a single hour.

Many locations around Emerald recorded single digit figures, but some places further east and south enjoyed 60 to 80mm: 57mm, for instance, fell in Springsure.

Double-digit figures, generally from 10 to 20mm, fell in the Gladstone region.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

