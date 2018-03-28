Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A serious three car crash at Tamborine. Photo: Channel 7 News
A serious three car crash at Tamborine. Photo: Channel 7 News
News

Woman dies after horrific multi-vehicle crash

by Michael Saunders
28th Mar 2018 6:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 55-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a serious multi-vehicle traffic crash west of the Gold Coast hinterland.

The Moogerah woman was involved in the crash on Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road, Tamborine on Monday, March 26 and was rushed to Gold Coast University where she later died.

Police say the crash occurred around 12.15pm after a van travelling south-west along the road travelled over the centre line and collided head-on with a hatchback driven by the woman.

A truck that was travelling behind the hatchback has then collided with the rear of the vehicle.

The woman was trapped within the car for at least half an hour before firefighters managed to free her using cutting gear.

The driver of the van, a 19-year-old man, was transported to Logan Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Investigations are continuing.

fatal crash gold coast tamborine
Rocky retiree the latest casualty in the NBN roll out

Rocky retiree the latest casualty in the NBN roll out

Life After doing everything right, he still ended up with no dial tone.

Three men injured in CQ mining crash in stable condition

Three men injured in CQ mining crash in stable condition

Breaking Mining boss reveals details details on the Blackwater incident

Team's moving tribute to honour Rocky sporting legend

Team's moving tribute to honour Rocky sporting legend

Hockey At 88, Col Hamilton has dedicated a lifetime to his beloved sport

Detour in place during Ridgelands bridge maintenance

Detour in place during Ridgelands bridge maintenance

News Department of Transport and Main Roads advise road of closures

  • 28th Mar 2018 4:09 PM

Local Partners