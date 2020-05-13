$5.7M defence boost for CQ provides 20+ new jobs

JRT Group Manager Jason Thomasson, Senator Matthew Canavan and Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry discuss the benefits of the $1 billion upgrade to the region in 2019

THREE Central Queensland companies have been awarded $5.7 million in Defence contracts in the Federal Governments economic stimulus plan ahead of the beginning of Singapores Military training at Shoalwater Bay.

JRT Civil in Yeppoon will design and construct a combination of temporary and permanent works associated with access to precincts and hardstands for site establishment.

Bellequip in Rockhampton will conduct the precinct site set up and access including civil works for site compound and Tunuba Rockhampton has been contracted for the delineation fencing.

Jason Thomasson from JRT Civil said the contract was great news for the entire region offering local jobs and a huge boost for the local economy when it was needed the most.

“The region has been hit hard by the COVID-19 restrictions and our small business operators are struggling,” Mr Thomasson said.

“The JRT Civil part of the contract will take around five months to complete and will employ over 20 local people.

“We are all about hiring local people who then support our local economy and our local businesses.”

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the important Defence work came at a time when the local economy was trying to move quickly to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is particularly pleasing that $5.7 million in contracts is going to three businesses based in the Rockhampton and Livingstone Shire regions,” Ms Landry said.

“This includes Tunuba Pty Ltd, a joint venture between CQG Consulting and the Darumbal people, who are the traditional owners of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area and focus on employing locals.”

Minister for Defence, Senator Linda Reynolds said the contracts were being delivered under the $2.25 billion Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative and reflected the strength of our comprehensive strategic partnership.

“Singapore is a close defence partner, with a shared commitment to regional stability. It has conducted training in Australia for almost 30 years,” Minister Reynolds said.

“The Government has agreed Singapore’s training in Australia can proceed, with strict adherence to COVID-19 quarantine and other requirements. Following close consultation with Singapore, we expect training will be on a smaller scale than previous years due to COVID-19. This includes not proceeding with Exercise Wallaby in 2020.

“Singapore’s training will still carry significant benefits for both countries, including through the ASMTI. The ASMTI will deliver advanced military training areas in Central and North Queensland that meet the future needs of both armed forces.

“We are seeing the real benefits of the ASMTI flowing to the local region with up to 200 contract works packages to be made available over the life of the project, and the Projects construction workforce expected to peak at 450 people, as part of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area expansion.

“These contract packages will be key to bolstering growth and supporting jobs as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fifteen companies based in Rockhampton and Livingstone Shire have so far been engaged for design and construction of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area expansion.