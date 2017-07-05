$5M boost for exciting North Rocky attraction

Artist's impressions of the central precinct of the redeveloped Kershaw Gardens. (low-res)

THE Queensland Government have announced it will splash $5 million on the Kershaw Gardens upgrade.

Minister for State Development, Dr Anthony Lynham, announced an $11 million joint project Rockhampton Regional Council to revitalise the gardens on site this morning.

Included is an iconic entry statement, additional car parking, new playgrounds, water play and landscaping; $5 million will be contributed by the State, and $6 million from the RRC.

The project will create 75 local jobs through construction and 141 ongoing jobs when completed and fully operational.

It's forecast to generate $12.63 million in the local economy each year once completed.

"Infrastructure projects spark jobs growth and flow-on business opportunities, keeping regional Queensland's local economies ticking over and its communities strong," Dr Lynham said.

The funds come from the latest round of Building Our Regions funding, totalling $15.4 million for Central Queensland and expected to create almost 100 jobs and local infrastructure boosts.

Livingstone residents will also benefit from $1.75 million towards the Capricorn Coast memorial gardens and pavilion, matching the Livingstone Shire Council's contribution to the $3.5 million project.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the project will respectfully serve the local community as "a place of remembrance for years to come".

She said the Building Regions program had provided $6.8 million for projects in the Livingstone Shire Council.

Further west, the Central Highlands Regional Council today received a total of $6,355,539 from the State Government in this latest round of funding.

The infrastructure spend will contribute to an effluent irrigation project to relieve capacity issues in Blackwater, new concrete floodways for improved flood resilience across the Central Highlands, and enabling infrastructure to support development of an inland port at Yamala ($6,355,539 from the State Government and $2,635,539 from Central Highlands Regional Council).

The Yamala Rail Siding Project will get $2,600,000 from Graincorp and $1,690,000 from CQ Inland Port.

Statewide, the Building our Regions program has already allocated $156.7 million to 109 critical infrastructure projects across the state, generating more than 1300 jobs and attracting more than $277 million investment from councils and other organisations.

"Central Queensland towns from Yeppoon to Jundah have benefited from $25 million already, with nine projects complete or underway, and three to start by next March," Dr Lynham said.

"These include sewerage and wastewater, economic development, tourism and recreation facilities, and upgrades to transport infrastructure."

Local Government Areas as far west as Birdsville have also cashed in on the $15.4 million boost.