$5M Rocky nursing home upgrades on track for 2018 completion

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga outside the Cec Pritchard wing which will see a $5m boost in upgrades to the facility. Matty Holdsworth

DESIGNS for a $5 million upgrade to a Rockhampton nursing home are being finalised, with construction expected to be completed in late 2018.

An update has been given on the refurbishment of the Cec Pritchard Wing at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre in the Queensland Parliament.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga requested an update on the progress of the project, which was announced in March.

Health Minister Cameron Dick said the design consultant had been engaged and the schematic design was being finalised.

"Planning to enable the necessary decanting of residents during the construction period is also occurring whilst the schematic design is being undertaken,” he said.

"The tender for construction works is expected to be released to the market in early March 2018, with construction expected to be completed in late 2018.”

The Cec Pritchard wing was opened in 1983 and has needed attention for over a decade.

The facility houses 100 beds for long-term residential aged care, respite care and secure dementia care

The upgrades will improve mechanical, electrical, fire safety, pest control, ceiling and air conditioning elements of the facility.

It is hoped a focus on improved air conditioning will also help operational costs and the overall quality of care.

"This project will deliver a refurbished 40 bed residential aged care wing to meet best practice and aged care standards,” Mr Dick said.

"The refurbishment works will focus on providing a home like atmosphere that can be enjoyed by residents and their visitors.

"This project will also be enhanced by a project to upgrade the kitchen and catering services at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre. These projects will occur concurrently.”