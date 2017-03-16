$5m spend saves Rocky nursing home

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga outside the Cec Pritchard wing which will see a $5m boost in upgrades to the facility.

MEMBER for Keppel Brittany Lauga has heard the cries for funding to aged care facilities in Rockhampton and has acted.

Today she announced the Palaszczuk Government will invest $5 million worth of upgrades to the North Rockhampton Nursing Home.

After showing Health Minister Cameron Dick through Rockhampton's largest nursing centre in January, it was clear how dire the centre's situation had become.

Since opening in 1983, the Cec Pritchard wing has needed attention for over a decade.

"The upgrades will see important mechanical, electrical, fire safety, pest control, ceiling and air conditioning changes to the Cec Pritchard wing," Mrs Lauga said.

"The majority of the centre is already air-conditioned but it has required a lot of maintenance over the years. So these upgrades will improve the operational costs and overall quality.

"I visit this centre a number of times each year and every time they ask me about opportunities for funding here. It became apparent we really need to spend some serious money on this centre to keep it up to speed

"The residents and staff are so excited, so I am very pleased to finally be able to tell them."

Housing 100 beds for long-term residential aged care, respite care and secure dementia care - the upgrades were long overdue.

Not that the Keppel MP is finished there.

"$5 million is great to spend now. But I would love to see more spent," she said.

"This is not the end of my fight for funding upgrades.

"As the population ages we will see an increased demand for aged care in the future. I am very conscious about it.

"Up until the last state election this centre was under threat of sale. The LNP wanted to sell this centre but Labor said we would not.

"I am really pleased that we have saved this and are investing in it."

Forecast completion of detailed design and costs estimates is expected to be for September 2017. Procurement for construction will commence soon after.