5SOS joins one billion streams club

5 SECONDS of Summer have come a long way, baby.

In nine years, they have grown from teen musicians from Sydney's western suburbs with ambitions of world chart domination to joining APRA's 1,000,000,000 List in recognition of more than one billion streams for their smash hit Youngblood.

Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin thrilled more than 75,000 with their performance of that song at Fire Fight Australia on Sunday, realising their dream of playing an Australian stadium.

5 Seconds of Summer's new record CALM features The Edge and Tom Morello. Picture:Justin Lloyd

"It was nice to play Youngblood, a song that really resonated in Australia it to that many people," Irwin said.

"It definitely validated the risks we took on that album and with that song, the influences we wanted to use. It paved the way for the songs we wanted to write for this new record."

They may have struggled to be taken seriously by the wider music industry as musicians and songwriters as teenagers but they are now young men working with the biggest names in contemporary pop music.

U2's The Edge and Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello both play on their upcoming fourth album CALM.

Luke Hemmings said the band has always dreamed of playing an Australian stadium. Picture: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images.



New Order gave them permission to sample Blue Monday for their recent hit Teeth while Donna Lewis scored a credit on new single No Shame thanks to the song's chorus sharing a melodic progression with her 1996 chart-topper I Love You Always Forever.

"As we were writing it, I was thinking 'Well, if no one is going to say it, I'm gonna say it. It's Donna Lewis guys'," Irwin explained.

"Anyone who heard it and knew that song would hear it I Love You Always Forever. I didn't want to put a halt on the songwriting by saying it sounds like this song, you never want to do that because it feels good, it feels good.

Hemmings added: "And then you figure it out later. She was cool about it. Sometimes it's difficult to get those things through."

5SOS have come a long way from their humble teen beginnings. Picture: Supplied.

5SOS finally make good on the promise of their name with their first summer tour of Australia later this year.

They kick off their No Shame 2020 tour at HOTA, Gold Coast on November 27, Riverstage, Brisbane on November 28, HBF Stadium, Perth on November 30, Bar On The Hill, Newcastle on December 2, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne on December 4 and Sydney Opera House forecourt on December 5.

Tickets on sale from 1pm on Friday.