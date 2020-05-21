$6 million funding boost to southwest Council projects

FUNDING: The Big Rig will receive a share of the funding to improve the visitor experience at Roma’s premier attraction, with the installation of an observation tower, a tree walk, and upgrades to carparking and road access.

FUNDING: The Big Rig will receive a share of the funding to improve the visitor experience at Roma’s premier attraction, with the installation of an observation tower, a tree walk, and upgrades to carparking and road access.

FOUR southwest Queensland councils will share in more than $6.1 million for job-creating infrastructure projects after securing funding through Round 5 the Palaszczuk Government’s $365 million Building our Regions (BoR) program.

Projects in the region funded through BoR Round 5 include:

Bassett Park Roma Racing Stables Expansion: $466,300 BoR; $80,000 Roma Turf Club

o Constructing additional racing stables and feed and tack storage bays to meet future demand at the racecourse and attract more events

Charleville Gym Expansion: $200,000 BoR; $15,120 Murweh Shire Council; Charleville Weights Association $50,000

o Increasing the size of the gym to allow for more activities to be provided, including group classes and team training sessions

Morven Freight Hub Truck Wash: $875,000 BoR; $50,100 Murweh Shire Council

o Introducing a facility to clean heavy vehicles, featuring two wash down areas, pressure pumps and wastewater ponds

Paroo Digital Connectivity Project – Stage 2: $600,000 BoR; $116,000 Field Solutions Group

o Installing two solar-powered Wi-Fi towers to extend digital connectivity and service to some of the region’s most remote communities

Tara Lagoon Parklands Development: $2,401,500 BoR; $2,401,500 Western Downs Regional Council

o Building a new recreational space including additional pathways, boardwalks and caravan parking, a children’s playground and lighting

The Big Rig Oil, Gas and Energy Centre Expansion: $1,628,700 BoR; $1,817,700 Maranoa Regional Council; $1,230,000 Department of Innovation and Tourism Industry Development; $10,000 Visit Roma (tourism body)

o Improving the visitor experience at Roma’s premier attraction, with the installation of an observation tower, a tree walk, and upgrades to carparking and road access.

Minister for State Development, Tourism and Innovation Kate Jones said the projects will support almost 40 jobs across the region, with construction expected to commence in the coming weeks.

“The threat of COVID-19 can’t stop Queensland moving forward. After some dark days we’re getting on with building a brighter tomorrow for our state,” Ms Jones said.

“That starts with creating jobs, and through BoR we continue to back council projects generating work in our regions.

“We’ve listened to communities, we’re working with councils, and we’re strengthening Queensland’s economic recovery by delivering the infrastructure our regions need.

“Projects like these should give confidence to Queenslanders. It tells them we’re invested in the future.”

BoR Round 5 focuses on construction and planning projects that will create and sustain long-term employment in regional Queensland.

Funding applications were submitted by local governments in August 2019 and have gone through a competitive assessment process by the Department of State Development.

This latest round of BoR will see the Palaszczuk Government partner with 39 councils on 48 projects – work that will create an estimated 347 jobs.

Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said projects like the lagoon parklands development can only be viable with partnership funding through programs such as BoR.

“In the current climate we’re even more keen to get working on large scale community projects that will impact so positively on local people and the economy,” Mayor McVeigh said.

Under previous BoR funding rounds almost $295 million has been allocated to 223 projects across 66 local government areas in regional Queensland.

This work has supported more than 2400 jobs and attracted additional investment of $487 million from councils and other organisations.