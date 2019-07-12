6 things we learned from the Isaac budget

BUDGETS can be overwhelming for anyone, but there are a few things about Isaac Regional Council's latest budget you should know.

$16m Pasha Rd upgrade

This key agricultural route was named as one of the major road upgrades in the 2019-20 budget.

Mayor Anne Baker said this was the council's largest singular infrastructure project in recent years.

"We are excited to get the ball rolling on this significant road project which received $13 million in the 2019-20 State Budget toward a total commitment of $16 million we secured at the 2017 election,” she said.

"Pasha Rd is a key corridor for our agricultural sector and this upgrade will improve not only community connectivity, but also provide an economic catalyst for our primary producers.”

Work on the water Nebo water supply project. Isaac Regional Council

Nebo Water Supply Project

The Nebo Water Supply Project is nearing completion. The $7.1 million project had the final stages of the construction funded in this budget.

The council has also announced 13 other water, waste and wastewater projects that will be funded.

$50m spend on capital works

The $16m upgrade of Pasha Rd is just one of the major projects the council will take on. They will also work on a number of major and minor roads around the region.

Cr Baker said the council would continue to advocate to the higher levels of government for its fair share of funding.

"Out community infrastructure assets help underpin an Isaac resource sector responsible for generating almost half (the) state's royalties revenue,” she said.

NDRRA works on Rolfe Creek-May Downs Rd, completed in late 2018... Isaac Regional Council

IRC have completed disaster works

In recent years the council's budget has been bolstered by Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery funding.

However, earlier this year, those works were completed which meant major changes for this year's budget.

A focus on liveability

Describing the 2019-2020 budget as "truly an Isaac budget”, she said it was fiscally responsible and prudent and took into account the cost of living in the community.

This year, Isaac Regional Council will invest $5.8 million in improvements to places and spaces in Isaac communities.

Moranbah residents Raylene Schultz and Tammy Corbett with Ellie Corbett. Caitlan Charles

Rates will rise this year

Rates will rise across all categories this year, however the council have kept the cost of living in mind.

"We have worked hard to frame a budget which we believe reflects the best interests of the communities of our region,” Cr Baker said.