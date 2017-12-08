6 years of questions answered with fatal chopper crash cause

A CORONER has ruled out mechanical failure as the cause of a fatal helicopter crash at Shoalwater Bay in 2011.

Coroner Michael O'Donnell handed down his findings today after a two-day inquest in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court into the Heli Charters Australia AS350 helicopter crash at Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area on September 8, 2011.

Wayne Patrick Schofield, 54, and Haydyn Jonathon Redfern were killed when the six-seater AS350 Squirrel they were travelling in plunged into dense vegetation 150 metres from a landing site on top of Double Mountain South.

Mr Schofield's daughters Meredith and Shelby sat through the inquest with the support with Shelby's husband. Throughout the inquest, the women talked to each other about the evidence presented, sometimes emotional after hearing heartbreaking facts.

Shelby read out a prepared statement yesterday to the Coroner before he handed down his findings, saying the past six years had been "six years of uncertainty and prolonged grief”.

"For six years, we have been pushing for answers about what happened on September 8, 2011, on Double Mountain South in Shoalwater Bay Training Area,” she said.

Meredith and Shelby cried when the Coroner announced he found the crash had been caused by pilot error and weather, not mechanical fault.

Mr O'Donnell found the crash was caused by pilot error as the pilot was insufficiently familiar with the AS350 and initial incorrect input into the aircraft's controls led to the pilot losing control of the machine.

He found the tail of the aircraft struck vegetation, causing the aircraft to invert and crash.

Mr O'Donnell said the narrow window to land - the small size of the landing area coupled with the overgrown vegetation at the site - was a contributing factor to the crash.

The inquest had heard Mr Redfern only had 32 hours flying experience in the AS530 before the Shoalwater Bay incident and the minimum requirement according to the operational manual for a pilot to be tasked on a job in this aircraft was 100.

