THE devastated residents of Rappville are taking stock after a fire, believed to have been deliberately lit, tore through the region.

As of Wednesday night, Rural Fire Service teams had only assessed a small percentage of the fire-affected area, but so far 21 homes have been confirmed as destroyed.

Two community buildings, including the hall, have burnt down, and the Tarmac timber mill is gone.

A total of 35 outbuildings have also been lost.