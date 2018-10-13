60 paddlers to hit water for Downwinder on Cap Coast

PADDLE POWER: Rocky Outrigger Canoe Club member Kyelee Stanley will be a strong contender in the women's event.

OUTRIGGING: Sixty paddlers from 12 clubs across the state will hit the water for the Wai-puhi Downwinder on the Capricorn Coast today.

The 21km OC1/OC2 event will start about 1.30pm from Fisherman's Beach at Emu Park and go to Farnborough Beach, Yeppoon.

About 15 local competitors will take part in the event, which is being hosted for the fourth year by the Rocky Outrigger Canoe Club.

Paddlers will travel from centres including Innisfail, Mackay, Bundaberg, Noosa and Redcliffe.

Race director Kathy Barsby said nominations were almost double that of last year, due in part to the event now being included in the North Queensland Zone Regatta Series.

"The Downwinder, while still being quite long, is a lot of fun,” she said.

Rockhampton's Mick Barsby will be among the 60 paddlers competing in today's Wai-puhi Downwinder. CONTRIBUTED

"It allows competitors to catch waves and basically surf them on their outriggers.

"Having said that, you still need some experience to be able to stay upright.”

Barsby will compete in the OC2 event with Warrick Glazebrook.

"We're going out for the challenge and for the experience,” she said.

"It's an opportunity for us to get back on the water for what is our first race in a while.”

Barsby said paddlers to watch were Cap Coast's Darren Keily, Coconuts' Matt Abbott and Canoe Point's Josh Hurst, an under-19 competitor who had been to the past two world championships.

"Rockhampton's Kyelee Stanley has just returned from competing in an event in Molokai in Hawaii,” Barsby said.

"She will likely be competing for line honours in the women's event with Kim Morris from Cap Coast.”

Paddle Life TV, a production designed to showcase outrigger canoe racing, will also be filming at today's event.

Barsby said the Rockhampton club could not stage the annual regatta without the support of the Keppel Sands and Yeppoon coast guards.