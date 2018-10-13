Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PADDLE POWER: Rocky Outrigger Canoe Club member Kyelee Stanley will be a strong contender in the women's event.
PADDLE POWER: Rocky Outrigger Canoe Club member Kyelee Stanley will be a strong contender in the women's event. CONTRIBUTED
Water Sports

60 paddlers to hit water for Downwinder on Cap Coast

Pam McKay
by
13th Oct 2018 10:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUTRIGGING: Sixty paddlers from 12 clubs across the state will hit the water for the Wai-puhi Downwinder on the Capricorn Coast today.

The 21km OC1/OC2 event will start about 1.30pm from Fisherman's Beach at Emu Park and go to Farnborough Beach, Yeppoon.

About 15 local competitors will take part in the event, which is being hosted for the fourth year by the Rocky Outrigger Canoe Club.

Paddlers will travel from centres including Innisfail, Mackay, Bundaberg, Noosa and Redcliffe.

Race director Kathy Barsby said nominations were almost double that of last year, due in part to the event now being included in the North Queensland Zone Regatta Series.

"The Downwinder, while still being quite long, is a lot of fun,” she said.

Rockhampton's Mick Barsby will be among the 60 paddlers competing in today's Wai-puhi Downwinder.
Rockhampton's Mick Barsby will be among the 60 paddlers competing in today's Wai-puhi Downwinder. CONTRIBUTED

"It allows competitors to catch waves and basically surf them on their outriggers.

"Having said that, you still need some experience to be able to stay upright.”

Barsby will compete in the OC2 event with Warrick Glazebrook.

"We're going out for the challenge and for the experience,” she said.

"It's an opportunity for us to get back on the water for what is our first race in a while.”

Barsby said paddlers to watch were Cap Coast's Darren Keily, Coconuts' Matt Abbott and Canoe Point's Josh Hurst, an under-19 competitor who had been to the past two world championships.

"Rockhampton's Kyelee Stanley has just returned from competing in an event in Molokai in Hawaii,” Barsby said.

"She will likely be competing for line honours in the women's event with Kim Morris from Cap Coast.”

Paddle Life TV, a production designed to showcase outrigger canoe racing, will also be filming at today's event.

Barsby said the Rockhampton club could not stage the annual regatta without the support of the Keppel Sands and Yeppoon coast guards.

capricorn coast outrigging rocky outrigger canoe club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Sale of GKI development unleashes region's tourism potential

    premium_icon Sale of GKI development unleashes region's tourism potential

    Business Up to 1500 jobs for construction, then up to 300 ongoing operational jobs

    Gran narrowly avoids time in jail for holding drug proceeds

    premium_icon Gran narrowly avoids time in jail for holding drug proceeds

    Crime The money was linked to an interstate drug syndicate

    Linfox buys out Aurizon QLD, saving hundreds of CQ jobs

    premium_icon Linfox buys out Aurizon QLD, saving hundreds of CQ jobs

    News Sale will transfer freight assets, rail wagons, contracts, employees

    • 13th Oct 2018 10:17 AM
    HOME GROWN: Neighbours share their love of dairy goats

    premium_icon HOME GROWN: Neighbours share their love of dairy goats

    News The does are milked every morning and night, by hand or machines

    Local Partners