60-year-old faces 26 drug charges including trafficking

A 60-YEAR-OLD Rockhampton man was allegedly amassing a lucrative retirement fund, boasting he made $220,000 a month selling drugs before a sale to an undercover cop brought him, and nine others, undone, a court has heard.

Gregory Leo Lowein has been charged with four counts of trafficking, 18 counts of supply, and four counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

He has been remanded in custody, with his case adjourned for two weeks.

Lowein is one of four main offenders among 10 charged with drug offences after the closure of operation Oscar Battledore in Rockhampton this week.

The operation commenced in September 2016.

Police searched six houses in the Rockhampton area Tuesday and Wednesday, with 10 people arrested on 67 charges.

Lowein, 60, is alleged to have sold cocaine and ice to an undercover police officer late last year with co-accused Brendan Arthur Lynch. The Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday during Lynch's bail application the four main offenders were allegedly part of a network with links to organised crime in Sydney.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said the network did not sell anything less than 3.5g of methamphetamine, worth $1000, at any given sale.

He said the highest amount sold during the investigation period was 28g, worth $8000. The court heard the network also sold MDMA (ecstasy) tablets.

The highest amount of cannabis sold, 453g, was worth $3600. The court heard Lowein told police he was making $220,000 a month selling drugs.

Brenden Michael Manitzky is the third of the four main people alleged to be part of the network.

Manitzky, 30, faces six drug-related charges after a car he was driving was stopped for an RBT near Dululu and a search allegedly found 1kg of ice, 7.9kg of cannabis and 170g of cocaine worth $1.2 million.

A Park Avenue woman, 37, has been charged with three counts of trafficking dangerous drugs and two counts of possession.

She is expected to appear in court on April 10.