60-year-old gives drugs a crack after watching daughter

When cops entered the Warwick home of Jane Sheila Edwards they noticed a suspicious smell by the doorway, marijuana on the table and meth smoking utensils.

A 60-year-old woman decided to try crack cocaine after watching the effect it had on her daughter, Warwick Magistrate's Court heard yesterday.

Police attended the Warwick home of Jane Sheila Edwards at 9pm on November 19 for an entirely different matter, but became suspicious when they smelled marijuana.

Police Prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court another woman attempted to stop police from entering the home, but eventually they made it into the hallway where they found a red plastic bowl containing around three grams of marijuana.

A further search found a handmade bong with a hose and cone attached, "used for smoking weed" and a light bulb with a burned underside "used for smoking crack."

Edwards told police that her daughter had been using and she wanted to try it herself, Sgt Wiggan said.

The Warwick woman pleaded guilty to one count of drug possession and two counts of possessing drug utensils.

When asked if she wanted to make a statement, Edwards simply said, "I'm sorry."

During sentencing, Magistrate Bevan Manthey noted Edwards had no criminal history since 1994 and those charges were unrelated.

Ordinarily, he said, Edwards would be sentenced to drug diversion, but because she pleaded guilty and co-operated there would be "no penalty."

No conviction was recorded and Edwards received a fine for $130.