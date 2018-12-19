60 years of wedded bliss

Joy and Carl Goltz are still going strong as a couple.

Joy and Carl Goltz are still going strong as a couple. Trish Bowman

CELEBRATING 60 years of married bliss, Zilzie couple Carl and Joy Goltz thank their lucky stars they found each other.

The couple first met when they sat opposite at a mutual-friends 21st birthday celebration and while they had both checked each other out, apart from a few minutes on the floor in the progressive barn dance, neither followed up with exchanging names or contact details.

Joy said Carl went away to do his National Service duty and while she had never forgotten him, it was 12 months later when Carl was waiting outside Earls Court in Denham Street as she rode her push bike past on her way home.

"I knew he was back because he was playing football about a week before. I was at the game and saw him, so I got the program to find out what his name was,” Joy said.

"It was quite a shock when I saw him at Earls Court, it must have been planned because that is where he first asked me out on a date and we have been together ever since.”

Being heavily involved in football, the couple spent a lot of their time with other football couple going to the beach, movies, dances, playing tennis, and of course, at the games.

"We maintained many of those friendships over the years, holding annual barbecues to catch up. Sadly in the past 12 months we have lost a couple of those lifelong friends,” she said.

The couple married on December 20, 1958 in Rockhampton before heading to the Capricorn Coast for their honeymoon to enjoy some time before they embarked on the beginning of life together in Aramac Shire, where Carl was employed to work in their workshop.

The couple soon settled in, making new friends and travelled the region with Carl's football club.

Joy said she was amazed at the vastness of the country as she heard stories about shearing, roo shooting and the min min lights during trips home after dark. It was a whole new world for Joy.

"We moved back to Rockhampton in 1960 when our first child Carlynne was born. We later went on to expand our family when Craig was born in 1963 followed by Grant in 1965,” she said.

"Life was very busy; Carl worked at the Glenmore Power Station for some years while still playing football and coaching a junior team.

"In August 1965 a change of work again for Carl and we were off to live in Brisbane, where Carl worked back with Gilbarco installing and doing maintenance work for oil companies.

"The job required Carl to travel a lot through CQ installing underground fuel tanks and equipment. He was a workaholic then and is still to this day.”

After almost 12 years, the couple decided it was time for a new adventure and Goltz Installations was established.

With Carl travelling large distances and Joy at home looking after the children and doing the paperwork for the business, life was always busy.

Joy said in the mid-1990s son Craig and his family moved to the Northern Territory to begin their own adventure. Carl worked for a few more years before it was time to take a well-deserved break and retire.

The couple settled in Zilzie and watched as their family grew, giving the couple nine grandchildren, 6 girls and 3 boys.

Life was a barrel of fun for the couple often seating 17 for dinner at the 'Beach house' and with their backyard often filled with cricket bats and balls, walking stilts, sugar bags and wet togs.

Joy said these days the children are scattered far and wide with Carlynne working in early childhood, Craig now working in Construction in the UK and Grant running his own plumbing business.

"Carl keeps busy spending time at the Men's Shed working with timber as he has always enjoyed, and I love spending time with the Mah-jong group,” she said.

"As we look back, our family have turned into a group of nomads and love travelling the world.”